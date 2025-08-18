AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who is at the top?

TORONTO — We’ve just passed the halfway point of the season and the AMSOIL Power Rankings are as intriguing as ever.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are staying at the top of the rankings after a dominant win to improve to 8-1 on the season, but where did the rest of the teams land?

Find out in this week’s edition.

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-1)

Last week: 1

Last game: 29-9 win over Hamilton

Next Game: at Calgary, August 23

Worth noting: There’s no doubt that the Saskatchewan Roughriders are the best team in the CFL right now after taking down the Ticats, the top team in the East, in Week 11. They dominated on both sides of the ball, with the defence holding Hamilton to just field goals, and tallying six sacks and two interceptions, and the offence scoring three majors and racking up 412 net yards. The league’s best record keeps the Riders at the top of the Power Rankings.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4)

Last week: 2

Last game: 29-9 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Toronto, September 1

Worth noting: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats dropped their Week 11 contest against the Roughriders, their second loss to Saskatchewan this season. Hamilton’s offensive line, one of the best in the CFL this year, had trouble keeping the Riders’ pass rush at bay (they gave up six sacks) and their high-octane offence was held to just 206 passing yards and didn’t score a single touchdown. The Tabbies head out on a bye this week in the same place as last week’s rankings, as they look to regroup before their ever-exciting OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup against Toronto.

3. Calgary Stampeders (6-3)

Last week: 3

Last game: 28-27 win over Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, August 23

Worth noting: The Calgary Stampeders return from a Week 11 bye and Vernon Adams Jr. and co. are looking to inch closer to the top of the division. The squad is riding with an offence that has big-play ability and with one of the best defences in the CFL as they face the top team in the league, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, this week. If they take down the Riders, we may have a new No. 1 in these rankings next week.

4. BC Lions (5-5)

Last week: 5

Last game: 36-18 win over Montreal

Next game: at Toronto, August 23

Worth noting: Nathan Rourke and his BC Lions were dominant in their victory over Montreal last week and moved up a spot in the rankings this week. The Canadian pivot threw for over 300 yards and four major scores, two of which were in the hands of Keon Hatcher Sr., who caught all 11 passes thrown his way and exploded for 156 yards receiving. The Lions now head east for a meeting with the Toronto Argonauts, looking to move to above .500 with a win at BMO Field.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-4)

Last week: 4

Last game: 30-27 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Montreal, August 21

Worth noting: They almost let the game against Ottawa slip away last week, but then they didn’t. In what was a crazy, only-in-the-CFL ending at Princess Auto Stadium, Sergio Castillo booted the game-winner to move Winnipeg to above .500 on the season. This week, a battle against a tough Montreal team, despite their injuries at quarterback and more, offers a good challenge for the Bombers as they look to string together two-straight.

6. Edmonton Elks (3-6)

Last week: 8

Last Game: 28-20 win over Toronto

Next game: at Ottawa, August 22

Worth noting: Don’t look now but the Edmonton Elks are streaking. Edmonton won their second game in a row in Week 11, defeating the Toronto Argonauts, and have jumped up two spots in the Power Rankings. Cody Fajardo had another incredibly efficient outing, completing 80.6 per cent of his passes and throwing for 273 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Elks look like a different team since Fajardo took over under centre four weeks ago, and now eye making it three in a row against Ottawa.

7. Montreal Alouettes (5-5)

Last week: 6

Last game: 36-18 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Winnipeg, August 21

Worth noting: Montreal started their third string quarterback last week, Caleb Evans, with Davis Alexander and McLeod Bethel-Thompson both sitting on the six-game injured list. Evans left the game with an injury of his own and James Morgan had to come in to finish things off. With questions at the pivot position heading into their meeting against the Bombers and plenty of injuries across many other positions, Montreal has dropped a spot in these rankings.

8. Ottawa REDBLACKS (3-7)

Last week: 7

Last game: 30-27 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Edmonton, August 22

Worth noting: The Ottawa REDBLACKS almost completed another comeback, with Kalil Pimpleton running back a missed field goal for a touchdown to tie things up late against Winnipeg. It wasn’t enough, however, as the REDBLACKS lost on a last-minute field goal. The health of Dru Brown will be the storyline in Ottawa this week as the pivot showed off on an incredible scramble and throw to William Stanback for a first down, but was injured on the same play and didn’t return to the contest. Will he be available this weekend against Edmonton?

9. Toronto Argonauts (2-8)

Last week: 9

Last game: 28-20 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. BC, August 23

Worth noting: The Toronto Argonauts remain in last place in the Power Rankings after losing to the Elks this past weekend. Nick Arbuckle, once again, was a bright spot for the Double Blue, completing 71.4 per cent of his passes for 382 yards (a career-high) and a touchdown. The Argo defence, on the other hand, couldn’t hold off a 12-point fourth quarter by the Elks and a furious Justin Rankin, who tallied 179 total yards and a touchdown on the day. The team hosts BC this week and the defence will need to be at its best to keep Rourke and co. at bay.