Injury Reports August 18, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, August 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status
Peyton Logan RB Thigh Full
Nick Hallett DB Head/Eye DNP
Dalton Schoen WR Knee Full
Micah Vanterpool OL Ankle Full
Jamal Parker DB Leg DNP
Cam Lawson DL Hip Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status

The Montreal Alouettes did not practice on Monday.  Their first report will be on Tuesday, August 19, 2025

EDMONTON ELKS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, August 22 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Josiah Schakel LB Load Management Full

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Dru Brown QB Knee DNP
DeVonte Dedmon RB/KR Ankle Limited
Keelan White WR Ankle Limited
Bralon Addison WR Ribs Limited
Samuel Carson OL Foot Full
Eric Starczala OL Head Limited
Chase McGowan DL Groin Limited
Lucas Cormier LB Quad Limited
Les Maruo LB Knee DNP
Davion Taylor LB Hamstring DNP
Charlie Ringland DB Hamstring Limited
Bennett Williams DB Hamstring DNP
Alijah McGhee DB Ankle Full
Justin Howell DB Hamstring DNP
Adrian Frye DB Shoulder Limited
Robert Priester DB Head Limited

 

BC LIONS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, August 23 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

 

