CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, August 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Peyton Logan
|RB
|Thigh
|Full
|Nick Hallett
|DB
|Head/Eye
|DNP
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Micah Vanterpool
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Jamal Parker
|DB
|Leg
|DNP
|Cam Lawson
|DL
|Hip
|Full
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
The Montreal Alouettes did not practice on Monday. Their first report will be on Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Friday, August 22 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Josiah Schakel
|LB
|Load Management
|Full
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Dru Brown
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
|DeVonte Dedmon
|RB/KR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Keelan White
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Bralon Addison
|WR
|Ribs
|Limited
|Samuel Carson
|OL
|Foot
|Full
|Eric Starczala
|OL
|Head
|Limited
|Chase McGowan
|DL
|Groin
|Limited
|Lucas Cormier
|LB
|Quad
|Limited
|Les Maruo
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Davion Taylor
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Charlie Ringland
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Bennett Williams
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Alijah McGhee
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Adrian Frye
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Robert Priester
|DB
|Head
|Limited
Saturday, August 23 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
Saturday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THUR
|Game Status