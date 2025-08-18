CFL Injury Reports: Week 12

TORONTO — Week 12’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, August 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status Peyton Logan RB Thigh Full Nick Hallett DB Head/Eye DNP Dalton Schoen WR Knee Full Micah Vanterpool OL Ankle Full Jamal Parker DB Leg DNP Cam Lawson DL Hip Full

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE Game Status

The Montreal Alouettes did not practice on Monday. Their first report will be on Tuesday, August 19, 2025

EDMONTON ELKS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Friday, August 22 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Josiah Schakel LB Load Management Full

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury MON TUE WED Game Status Dru Brown QB Knee DNP DeVonte Dedmon RB/KR Ankle Limited Keelan White WR Ankle Limited Bralon Addison WR Ribs Limited Samuel Carson OL Foot Full Eric Starczala OL Head Limited Chase McGowan DL Groin Limited Lucas Cormier LB Quad Limited Les Maruo LB Knee DNP Davion Taylor LB Hamstring DNP Charlie Ringland DB Hamstring Limited Bennett Williams DB Hamstring DNP Alijah McGhee DB Ankle Full Justin Howell DB Hamstring DNP Adrian Frye DB Shoulder Limited Robert Priester DB Head Limited

BC LIONS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Saturday, August 23 | 3:00 p.m. ET | BMO Field

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury TUE WED THUR Game Status