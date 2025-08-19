6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup for Week 12

At this point of the season, injuries dictate the weekly CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet sleepers list.

The Week 12 edition shines brightly with players seeking opportunities to reward fantasy lineups after injuries opened the door for them.

QUARTERBACK

Dustin Crum, Ottawa, $8,800 (vs. Edmonton, Friday)

After Dru Brown was sidelined with injury, Dustin Crum nearly helped author a comeback at Winnipeg in Week 11, completing 11 of 17 passes for 125 yards and a major while adding 21 yards and a touchdown on the ground, finishing with 17.1 fantasy points. Should Brown not suit up for Friday’s clash against a suddenly hot Elks team, Crum would have the opportunity to carry fantasy teams against the league’s worst scoring defence (27.4 offensive points allowed per game).

Crum has recorded three games of at least 14 FP, with his 19 FP against Toronto in Week 4 his high-water mark of the season. He’s not known for stretching defences with his arm but squaring up against an Elks pass defence allowing 316.3 yards per game makes Crum a very tempting fantasy option at a low salary. Edmonton has also yielded a CFL-high 20 passing majors. With the likes of Justin Hardy, Eugene Lewis, and Bralon Addison at his disposal, no one should be surprised if Crum doubles the 10.8 fantasy points we have him projected for Week 12.

RUNNING BACK

Travis Theis, Montreal, $2,500 Salary (vs. Winnipeg, Thursday)

With injuries come openings, and Travis Theis is positioned to become more than just a complimentary piece to an Alouettes offence which has generated a league-low 17 offensive touchdowns and is eighth in offensive yards per game (321.5). Theis got the Week 11 start for a banged-up Sean Thomas Erlington and produced 9.7 fantasy points in the loss at BC. Theis created 57 yards from scrimmage on eight touches that included a 20-yard reception. His eight rushes of at least 10 yards and a kickoff return for a major in the Week 10 loss to Edmonton show his ability to make plays.

Thomas Erlington’s status for the finale of Thursday Night Football (sadness) is up in the air. If he is out, Theis would be worth an extended look for those seeking to add a diamond in the rough. Montreal’s offence needs someone to provide a spark to a unit that is averaging a mere 15.1 points per game in their current three-game losing streak, and a considerably larger role for Theis could be the shot in the arm the Alouettes need. He’s projected for 6.6 FP in Week 12, yet we feel a 12-14 fantasy point performance isn’t out of the question.

RECEIVERS

Keric Wheatfall, Winnipeg, $5,700 Salary (at Montreal, Thursday)

One could have never imagined Keric Wheatfall referred to as a sleeper after he averaged 17.8 fantasy points in his first three games. However, his road to becoming this season’s breakout receiver soon found potholes, as Wheatfall scored better than 5.3 FP once over the next four games. The emergence of Jerreth Sterns as the Bombers’ WR2 sent Wheatfall over the falls of fantasy afterthought.

There is hope, evidenced by Wheatfall’s 10.8 FP in Week 11. His 68 receiving yards game was his best effort since Week 3, and a matchup against a Montreal pass defence that was shredded by Nathan Rourke last week might be the fuse that ignites Wheatfall back among the fantasy relevant. Only Toronto and BC have allowed more yards after the catch than Montreal. If Wheatfall and Zach Collaros can revive their early-season magic, there’s an excellent chance that Wheatfall can go well beyond the 8.5 fantasy points he’s projected for this week.

Jake Herslow, Toronto, $7,200 Salary (vs. BC, Saturday)

Jake Herslow is becoming a receiver fantasy users cannot ignore. Herslow followed up his breakout 22.4 FP performance in Week 10 with a solid 12.8 FP showing in Week 11 and has found the end zone in both games.

All-CFL receiver candidate Damonte Coxie was injured late in last week’s loss to the Elks, and his status against the Lions won’t be determined until later in the week. If the Argos have to go without the league’s second-leading pass-catcher, then Herslow should be immediately elevated. Pivot Nick Arbuckle has ripped off five games of 300+ passing yards over his last six starts and aims for a BC defence that has allowed a league-high 21 completions of 30+ yards and 19 passing majors. Herslow’s projected 10.8 FP feels conservative considering the circumstances, and if Coxie is out, then don’t hesitate to add Herslow to your lineup.

Joe Robustelli, Saskatchewan, $7,500 Salary (at Calgary, Saturday)

Again atop the weekly AMSOIL Power Rankings, the Roughriders have dominated the league despite a spat of injuries to the receiving corps, notably Samuel Emilus, Shawn Bane Jr., and Kian Schaffer-Baker. That’s because receivers like Joe Robustelli and Dhel Duncan-Busby have entered the fray and become reliable targets for Trevor Harris.

Robustelli had been quiet since his unexpected 36.1 FP deluge in Week 6, scoring under double digits before snapping out of his fantasy funk with 12.6 FP in the Week 11 win over Hamilton. The Stampeders have the league’s third-best pass defence (279.4 yards allowed per game) and are tied with the Tiger-Cats with a league-low 11 passing majors allowed. However, Harris has tallied at least 18.3 fantasy points in five straight games, and with his accuracy, all Robustelli needs is a fair number of targets. Projected for 11.8 FP this week, the upside is there for Robustelli to take his total to 14-16 FP.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton, $9,500 Salary (at Ottawa, Friday)

Edmonton’s offence feels like the Justin Rankin and friends show as the Elks running back ranks among the top 10 in rushing and top 25 in receiving yardage. The passing game has struggled beyond Rankin’s explosive presence after the catch, as Edmonton has only Steven Dunbar Jr. as the only receiver with over 400 receiving yards. The Elks are eighth in passing yards per game, although they have a receiving corps capable of bigger numbers.

That includes Kurleigh Gittens Jr., who has shown signs of stringing together a solid run worthy of fantasy consideration. He has scored in double digits in three of his last five games and has recorded five catches in three straight games, making him a popular target for Cody Fajardo. The REDBLACKS allow 283 passing yards per game. If they focus too much on containing Rankin, look for Gittens Jr. to become a bigger part of the Edmonton offence. He’s projected for 10.3 FP, but the former All-CFL receiver could snap his four-game end zone drought while finishing in the 14-16 FP range.