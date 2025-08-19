Caleb Evans out for season; Als sign QB Shea Patterson

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that quarterback Caleb Evans has suffered a torn right ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

They also announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American quarterback Shea Patterson. The 28-year-old was dressed for five games with the Alouettes in 2021 and attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2025.

Patterson joins a room featuring James Morgan, who filled in for an injured Evans last week, and Cameron Dukes, who was signed on August 13. Both Davis Alexander and McLeod Bethel-Thompson remain on the six-game injured list.

Before joining the Montreal Alouettes, Patterson spent two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023-24).

In 2024, he dressed for all 18 regular season games and the Western Semi-Final and Western Final with the Roughriders, completing 131 of 217 passes (60.4 per cent) for 1,655 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 134 yards and a team-leading seven more scores.

Patterson first turned pro with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and after a stint in The Spring League, spent time with the BC Lions in 2021 before signing with the Montreal Alouettes.

Patterson was the first overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers in 2022 and was later signed by the New Orleans Breakers. He then signed with Saskatchewan in February of 2023.

He split his college days between Ole Miss (2016-17) and Michigan (2018-19) and earned All-Big Team Third Team honours in both his seasons with the Wolverines and moved past Tom Brady into seventh place on the school’s all-time passing-yardage list.

Patterson was also selected by the Texas Rangers in the 39th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

Montreal hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday night. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.