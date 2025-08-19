Honour Roll, Week 11: Nathan Rourke, Brandon Barlow, Riders’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Nathan Rourke, Brandon Barlow and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 11 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: OFFENCE

QB | Nathan Rourke | BC Lions | MTL 18 – BC 36

PFF Player Grade: 93.2

26-of-34 passing (76.5 per cent) for 382 yards; sixth 300+ yard game of the season

Season-high four touchdown passes; fourth multiple-passing TD game in last five starts

31 rushing yards on two carries, including a 27-yard effort

139.6 efficiency rating

Second Player of the Week selection this season (Week 1)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: DEFENCE

DL | Brandon Barlow | Edmonton Elks | TOR 20 – EDM 28

PFF Player Grade: 87.6

45 total defensives snaps

Two defensive tackles and a forced fumble

First sack of the season, resulting in a loss of 4 yards

86.6 Grade on 37 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 11: OFFENSIVE LINE

Saskatchewan Roughriders | HAM 9 – SSK 29

