Kurleigh Gittens Jr.’s consistency a valuable CFL Fantasy asset

EDMONTON — Consistency is one of the most valuable CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet assets.

Choosing a player for your lineup that can consistently keep you in position to win your matchup is exactly what you want. Sure, having that occasional monster game can push you over the top is great, but gaining weekly value might just be an equally important trait.

That’s where Edmonton Elks receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. enters the picture. The National pass-catcher has been reliable in 2025 as a fantasy asset.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Asked before the season to make his case as to why you should add him to your fantasy lineup, the receiver foresaw exactly what makes him an intriguing fantasy play.

“It’d be consistency week in and week out,” said Gittens Jr. in a conversation with CFL.ca. “That says it all. You know what you will get. I want to be as consistent as I can. If you’re looking for that, then I’m the person for you.”

Gittens Jr. has caught at least three passes in seven out of nine games so far in 2025, while also adding three touchdowns. The pass-catcher has also been targeted at least six times in each of the last four games since quarterback Cody Fajardo took over, gaining 202 receiving yards.

That’s all without having the sort of breakout game that we have seen from him in the past, like last year’s Week 18 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he caught 10 passes for 122 yards.

With a $9,800 salary in CFL Fantasy, Gittens Jr. is the sort of receiver that won’t often leave you hanging by scoring fewer than than five points. In nine games this season, Gittens Jr. scored at least 8.3 points in seven of them, going over double digits five times.

Gittens Jr.’s next matchup is a battle against the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, August 22. The REDBLACKS have allowed the third most points per game (28.6) and the fourth most passing yards (283.0), offering the receiver a chance to add a breakout performance to his slate of consistent games.