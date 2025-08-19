Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 12 picks

TORONTO — After 11 weeks of play, it’s still anyone’s game in the writer picks.

Just two games separate first from last with Pat Steinberg’s 4-0 week, taking over sole position at the top of the leaderboard. Props to Vicki Hall, who also had a perfect week and sits in a three-way tie for third.

Who are the pick makers rolling with this week? Let’s find out.

WINNIPEG AT MONTREAL



Thursday, August 21

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

It came down to the last second, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers got the W last week. Sergio Castillo booted the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock to move his team above .500 on the season. The Als, on the other hand, lost their Week 11 meeting. Montreal started their third-string QB, Caleb Evans, in that contest because of injuries to Davis Alexander and McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Evans left the game with an injury as well. Who starts at pivot this week? The Bombers, and most of the writers, don’t think it really matters and that Winnipeg will win their second straight contest.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Winnipeg

EDMONTON AT OTTAWA



Friday, August 22

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Since Cody Fajardo took over behind centre in Edmonton, the Elks have looked like a completely different team. After two close losses to two tough teams (Hamilton and Saskatchewan), the Double E have now won two in a row and are looking to make it three this weekend. Ottawa lost their starting quarterback, Dru Brown, again to injury, and despite almost completing a comeback against Winnipeg, they dropped the contest. Will Brown be ready for Friday Night Football? Or will Fajardo continue to be efficient (he completed 80.6 per cent of his passes last week) and help the Elks to another win?

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Edmonton

BC AT TORONTO



Saturday, August 23

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

Toronto dropped their third-straight contest in Week 11, with a 28-20 loss to the Edmonton Elks. Nick Arbuckle remains a bright spot for the Argos this year, after he threw for a career-high 382 yards in that game. With the Lions coming to BMO Field riding the hot hands of Nathan Rourke and James Butler, Toronto’s defence will need to tighten things up and help their offence by closing out games in the final quarter. Despite the Double Blue having the home field advantage, all of the pick makers think the Lions get the win on Saturday afternoon.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC

SASKATCHEWAN AT CALGARY



Saturday, August 23

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

This contest is shaping up to be the game of the week as the top two teams in the CFL battle it out at McMahon Stadium. The Riders are coming off a dominant win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, looking to take that momentum into Week 12. Calgary, on the other hand, spent Week 11 resting on their bye and are now feeling fresh and looking to improve on their 3-2 home record. The league’s stingiest defences (Calgary has allowed a league-low 19.6 offensive points per game while Saskatchewan is right behind with 20.3) take on two of the hottest offences, each led by a widely regarded MOP candidate. On paper, it’s anyone’s game and the writers split on the decision as well.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Saskatchewan