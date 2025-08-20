3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Montreal in Week 12

MONTREAL — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Thursday night as Week 12 gets underway.

Winnipeg can move into a tie with the Calgary Stampeders, who play on Saturday night, for second in the West Division with a victory.

Montreal has stumbled of late, dropping three straight. James Morgan, who gets the start this week, will look to turn that around.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. ZACH COLLAROS

Quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 298 yards in the Blue Bombers’ win over Ottawa last week, his second-highest total of the season. Going up against an Als defence that allowed four passing touchdowns to Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions in Week 11, Collaros will look to strike against a struggling secondary.

2. TAKING CARE OF THE BALL

It’s surely a tired narrative they’d like to shake, but the Bombers continue to struggle in the turnover department. Two more Collaros interceptions against Ottawa and a -11 ratio is cause for concern. Montreal has nine interceptions as a team, led by Kabion Ento’s three.

3. THE SECONDARY

The Als are dealing with a rash of injuries at quarterback, creating an opportunity for Winnipeg’s secondary to apply pressure and overwhelm their pass game. Keeping their receivers under wraps is the focus of Evan Holm, Redha Kramdi and Deatrick Nichols.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. ANOTHER QUARTERBACK

Montreal is turning to its fourth quarterback this season after Caleb Evans became the latest to hit the injured list. It’s James Morgan’s opportunity to take the pocket, and he’ll do so with 20 completions and 211 passing yards on his CFL resume, all of which came in relief of Evans against the Lions.

2. TYLER SNEAD RISING STAR?

Receiver Tyler Snead sits 99 receiving yards shy of a career high, an attainable total this week with how he’s been playing. Without Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot for at least another week, Snead will find himself as a top target once again.

3. THE DEFENCE

They may be coming off a tough outing, but the Als’ defence is capable of shutting down the best in the league. Linebacker Tyrice Beverette, who had an interception and a sack versus BC, is a critical piece that has to help get the offence back on the field so they can get into a rhythm.

NEED TO KNOW: