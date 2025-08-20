4 storylines to watch in Week 12

Week 12 is almost upon us with four matchups to look forward to.

Things start in Montreal as the Blue Bombers visit the Alouettes on Thursday night before Friday Night Football action in Ottawa gets underway with the Elks taking on the REDBLACKS.

Saturday’s doubleheader features the Lions visiting the Argonauts in Toronto before the Stampeders host the Roughriders in the week’s finale.

To get you set, here is one storyline to watch in every matchup.

RELATED

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who is at the top?

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 12 picks

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

IT’S JAMES MORGAN’S TEAM

Winnipeg at Montreal | Thursday, August 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Injuries just keep piling up for the Montreal Alouettes.

With starter Davis Alexander and backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson both on the six-game injured list, the Als turned to Caleb Evans for their contest last weekend. Unfortunately, Evans suffered a torn ACL in that game and is now out for the season.

That left James Morgan to take over behind centre to finish off the game against the Lions. He completed 20 of 33 passes for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his first action of the year.

Morgan has been listed as the starting pivot for this weekend’s game against Winnipeg. It’ll be a tough challenge for the QB as he and his Alouettes play host to the Blue Bombers to kick off Week 12. Can he lead Montreal to a victory?

ARE THE EDMONTON ELKS FOR REAL?

Edmonton at Ottawa | Friday, August 22 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Edmonton has won two games in a row, and dropped two close games before that to the top teams in each division (Saskatchewan and Hamilton). Is it finally time to say that they’re for real?

I think it is.

Cody Fajardo has been great for the Elks since taking over as starting quarterback. He leads the CFL in completion percentage (77.5) and has scored seven touchdowns and thrown just two interceptions. He’s ignited Edmonton’s offence and helped the Elks to two straight come-from-behind wins in Week 10 and Week 11.

The defence has done its part over the last few weeks as well. Don’t just look at the stats from the entire season to get a gauge on how that unit is playing, but rather look at the last few weeks and the key stops they’ve made for their team. They’ve also forced six turnovers in their last two contests.

The Elks now have a chance to win a third straight, heading to Ottawa to take on the REDBLACKS, who will likely be without their starting quarterback, Dru Brown. Every win counts as we begin the second half of the season and Edmonton is looking to make up ground on BC, who are just four points ahead and have played one more game.

A BIG GAME FOR JAMES BUTLER?



BC at Toronto | Saturday, August 23 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CTV/CFL+

James Butler has been a man on a mission in 2025.

He leads the CFL in rushing yards (785) and has tallied four games of over 100 yards on the ground. The 30-year-old is a threat out of the backfield as well, hauling in 28 passes for 245 yards. He’s scored seven total touchdowns, six on the ground and one through the air, and has five runs of over 30 yards, only Justin Rankin has more (six). Butler is on pace for 1,413 yards this season, eclipsing his previous career-high of 1,116 in 2023 when he was a member of the Tiger-Cats.

Butler and his Lions head to Toronto this weekend and he’ll be looking to add to his already impressive resume.

Look for the Lions running back to make explosive plays on the ground, as he averages 5.53 yards per carry. Going against a Toronto defence that is allowing a league-leading 114.4 rush yards per game, he and the Lions rushing attack have a chance to establish the ground game early at BMO Field.

Butler’s consistency on the ground has been key in helping the Lions win two straight contests. He’ll need to stay aware of the Argos’ linebackers on Saturday, as they’ll be looking to slow down the tailback’s production.

CAN’T MISS TV ON SATURDAY

Saskatchewan at Calgary | Saturday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

This could be the game of the week as the top two teams in the West Division battle at McMahon Stadium.

Saskatchewan has just one loss on their record this year. Who beat them, you ask? The Calgary Stampeders.

Vernon Adams Jr. was on fire in that 24-10 win, throwing for 428 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a 77.8 per cent completion rate. His only blip on the day was a pair of interceptions, one on the first play of the game and one later on in the second quarter. Damien Alford was his go-to option, with the receiver enjoying a two-touchdown performance to go along with 156 yards on six catches.

Trevor Harris was also excellent in that game, throwing over 400 yards himself (425) and a touchdown in his team’s loss. He, too, had his own favourite receiver on the day, Joe Robustelli, who hauled in a major and 191 yards on 11 catches.

Not only will this week’s matchup feature those two QBs, who are both in the conversation for Most Outstanding Player, it will feature two of the best defences in the CFL. The Riders and Stamps allow a league-low 20.3 and 21.3 points per game, respectively. The Stamps’ defence is scoring too, with a league-leading four defensive return touchdowns and the Riders can get after the quarterback, leading the CFL in sacks (28).

You won’t want to miss this game, trust me.