CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 12

The Week 12 edition of CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet Start vs. Sit is here to help you build your lineup.

Which players are the top fantasy options of the week? Let’s find out.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Kurleigh Gittens Jr.’s consistency a valuable CFL Fantasy asset

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

WINNIPEG (5-4-0) AT MONTREAL (5-5-0)

Thursday, August 21

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-6)

O/U: 48.5

Start: Tyler Snead, WR, Montreal, $13,400 Salary

Life without Davis Alexander has been taxing for a Montreal offence that is eighth in yards per game and last in offensive majors. The Alouettes have averaged just 15.1 points in their current three-game losing streak, but Tyler Snead has been the one bright spot. He’s scored at least 12.8 fantasy points in each of his last four games, including a 22.1 FP performance in the Week 11 loss to BC that saw Snead score his first touchdown since Week 3.

Snead has recorded at least 88 receiving yards, including a pair of 100-yard outings, in his last four games. He is now the league’s fourth-most productive receiver with 689 yards and will be the top option for pivot James Morgan, the team’s fourth starting quarterback this season. Montreal could find itself playing from behind yet again, but Snead’s recent run has a chance to continue against a Winnipeg defence that ranks seventh against the pass.

Sit: Montreal Defence, $7,500 Salary

Injuries have mauled one of the league’s elite defences. Montreal averaged 14 fantasy points in its first three games before the injury bug decided to huddle with the Alouettes. Since then, the D has scored at least seven fantasy points just once, scoring a combined nine in its last four games.

Montreal is second with 24 sacks and third in the league with 34 pass knockdowns. Although injuries have been an issue, the offence’s lack of production has forced the unit to stay on the field longer. Opponents average 30:09 of possession time against the Alouettes, a number due in part to the Montreal offence’s league-low 5.91 yards per play. With so few scoring drives generated by the offence, the defence has felt the brunt of the current skid, one they hope to stop.

EDMONTON (3-6-0) AT OTTAWA (3-7-0)

Friday, August 22

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: Edmonton (-3.5)

O/U: 53.5

Start: Justin Rankin, RB, Edmonton, $11,900 Salary

Only BC’s James Butler has more yards from scrimmage among running backs than Justin Rankin’s 827. What makes Rankin’s numbers unique is that he’s the only player in the league with both 400 yards rushing and receiving. Rankin put up a third straight game of solid fantasy numbers in Week 11, scoring 28.9 fantasy points in the win over the Argos as he ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and caught five passes for 87 yards. He’s scored at least 28.9 FP three times this season, and as the source of offence for the Elks, Rankin should continue to push Butler for West Division All-CFL honours at running back the remainder of the season.

Rankin faces an Ottawa defence prone to allowing big plays. The REDBLACKS (29) are second only to the Argos (36) when it comes to yielding game-altering moments. Ottawa has allowed 10 big plays on the ground, making them an ideal defence for Rankin, who leads the CFL with six carries of 20+ yards. A suddenly hot Elks offence will keep feeding the ball to Rankin, who will keep boosting the numbers for fantasy users.

Sit: Kalil Pimpleton, WR, Ottawa, $7,400 Salary

Kalil Pimpleton is having a good season. He leads the league with 1,327 all-purpose yards and ranks among league leaders with eight big plays. Kicking in his direction is a risky proposition, as Pimpleton is a threat to find the end zone every time he fields a return.

However, his offensive numbers haven’t translated into fantasy success. Pimpleton has not scored an offensive major this season and is averaging just 10.2 yards per reception. He has not topped 68 receiving yards in a game this season and does not have an offensive play for longer than 39 yards. Pimpleton has only one game of better than 10.8 fantasy points and is more of an offensive afterthought behind Justin Hardy, Eugene Lewis, and Bralon Addison. The potential for a huge game is always there with Pimpleton, but fantasy users are best to let that potential stay away from their lineups.

BC (5-5-0) AT TORONTO (2-8-0)

Saturday, August 23

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CTV/CFL+

Line: BC (-3.5)

O/U: 55.5

Start: Dejon Brissett, WR, Toronto, $9,800 Salary

All-CFL receiver candidate Damonte Coxie was injured late in the Week 11 loss to Edmonton and did not participate in the Argos’ first practice of the week on Tuesday, lending to the belief that Coxie could be sidelined on Saturday. If he is indeed out, then look in the direction of Dejon Brissett, who is coming off two of his best games of the season.

Brissett scored a season-best 20.9 fantasy points against Ottawa in Week 10 before adding 16.6 FP last week. He has seen a gradual increase in targets, having recorded 21 over the past three games. Nick Arbuckle is going to throw often against a BC pass defence that has allowed a league-high 21 completions of better than 30 yards and 19 majors. Brissett is perfectly positioned to take the helm of the Argos’ receiving corps.

Sit: Ayden Eberhardt, WR, BC, $9,300 Salary

Assigning a sit status for Ayden Eberhardt comes down to simply the fact that he doesn’t get enough targets to merit much more than sleeper status. Eberhardt leads the league with a 21.4 yards per catch average and has caught seven of his eight targets of at least 20 yards in depth. However, his piece of the Lions’ passing pie has been reduced since Nathan Rourke began re-emphasizing Justin McInnis in the past two games. Eberhardt has been targeted seven times in that span, and while he has five catches for 188 yards, the lack of attention makes him more of a boom-bust option.

Toronto is second in passing yards allowed per game at 265.6, but they have also given up 19 completions of more than 30 yards and allow a league-worst 1,270 yards after the catch. Both of those numbers make Eberhardt a tempting play, but McInnis, Keon Hatcher Sr., and Stanley Berryhill III will be better fantasy options.

SASKATCHEWAN (8-1-0) AT CALGARY (6-3-0)

Saturday, August 23

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Calgary (-1)

O/U: 50.5

Start: Trevor Harris, QB, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary

Since returning to the lineup in Week 6, Trevor Harris has looked not only like a Most Outstanding Player candidate but also like a reliable source of fantasy production. Over the past five games, Harris has accounted for 10 majors while averaging 336.8 passing yards per contest. He’s scored at least 18.3 fantasy points during the span with three games of at least 21 FP.

Harris’ run started against the Stampeders in Week 6 when he threw for 425 yards and a touchdown. The Stamps are seventh in opponents’ completion percentage (70.3), playing into the hands of a pivot who’s completing 75.5 percent of his attempts. Harris is also tied for the league lead with 19 completions of 30+ yards and will add to that total in what should be another day at the office.

Sit: Tevin Jones, WR, Calgary, $8,000 Salary

Neither team had an obvious sit, as both offences are loaded with quality fantasy options. In the end, we chose Tevin Jones, who came off his best game of the season, a 22.6 FP performance against the Blue Bombers in Week 10. Jones was targeted just four times but caught two of them for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Don’t expect such production from Jones, especially with such limited opportunities. The presence of Dominique Rhymes and the returns of Jalen Philpot and Clark Barnes to the lineup will take targets away from Jones, who had just one game of double-digit fantasy production before Week 10.