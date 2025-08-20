Dru Brown out for REDBLACKS vs. Elks

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS won’t have pivot Dru Brown for their matchup against the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

The team announced via injury report that the quarterback is out for the game with a knee injury.

Brown was injured in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was replaced by quarterback Dustin Crum.

Overall Brown has completed 152 of 209 passes for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions in his second season with the REDBLACKS. Crum, meanwhile, is in his third season with Ottawa and has thrown for 625 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in 2025, alongside 199 yards and six majors on the ground.

Ottawa is preparing to host the Elks on Friday, August 22, at TD Place Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada. International and U.S. audiences can watch on CFL+.