James Morgan to start for Alouettes against Blue Bombers

MONTREAL — Quarterback James Morgan will start for the Alouettes in Week 12 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced via depth chart.

Morgan took over for Caleb Evans in Week 11 after the pivot left the game with an injury and threw for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

RELATED

» Caleb Evans out for season; Als sign QB Shea Patterson

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who is at the top?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Evans has suffered a torn right ACL and is out for the rest of the season. Morgan will be the fourth starting quarterback for the Alouettes in 2025, with Davis Alexander and McLeod Bethel-Thompson also missing time for Montreal.

The Als (5-5) are currently on a three-game losing streak as they prepare to face the Blue Bombers on Thursday, August 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Canadian fans can watch the game on TSN and RDS. U.S. fans can watch on CBSSN and International fans can sign up to watch on CFL+.