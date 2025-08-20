Mesidor takes hold of top spot in fall edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

TORONTO — University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor sits atop the Fall edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The Ottawa native leads the ranking of the top-20 prospects eligible for selection in the 2026 CFL Draft.

Two players in the rankings began their careers in U SPORTS. Devynn Cromwell (No. 8) played three seasons at the University of Guelph before transferring to Texas Tech and then Michigan State, while Giordano Vaccaro (No. 11) spent three years developing at the University of Manitoba before continuing his career at Purdue.

CFL COMBINE

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: FALL EDITION

Rank Name Position School Hometown 1 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami Ottawa 2 Logan Taylor OL Boston College Lunenburg, N.S. 3 Wesley Bailey DL Louisville Ottawa 4 Nick Cenacle WR Hawaii Montreal 5 Albert Reese IV OL Mississippi State Edmonton 6 Jett Elad DB Rutgers Mississauga, Ont. 7 Rene Konga DL Louisville Ottawa 8 Devynn Cromwell DB Michigan State Toronto 9 Nolan Ulm WR Eastern Washington Kelowna, B.C. 10 Dariel Djabome LB Rutgers Longueuil, Que. 11 Giordano Vaccaro OL Purdue Winnipeg 12 Malcolm Bell DB Michigan State Montreal 13 Darius Bell OL East Carolina Hamilton, Ont. 14 Jez Janvier OL Southern Mississippi Montreal 15 Josh Baka DB Alabama Birmingham Ottawa 16 Rohan Jones TE Arkansas Montreal 17 Tyrell Lawrence OL Alabama A&M Milton, Ont. 18 Darius McKenzie LB South Alabama Ottawa 19 Aamarii Notice DL Coastal Carolina Toronto 20 Trae Tomlinson DB Louisiana Winnipeg

BY THE NUMBERS

The fall rankings include: Six offensive linemen Five defensive backs Four defensive linemen Two wide receivers Two linebackers One tight end



17 schools are represented in the rankings. Louisville (No. 3 Wesley Bailey and No. 7 Rene Konga), Rutgers (No. 6 Jett Elad and No. 10 Dariel Djabome) and Michigan State (No. 8 Devynn Cromwell and No. 12 Malcolm Bell) feature multiple players.

Four of the eight first-round selections in the 2025 CFL Draft were listed in the 2024 CFL Scouting Bureau: Fall edition.

TOP 5 NEED TO KNOW

NO. 1 | AKHEEM MESIDOR | DL | MIAMI | OTTAWA

2024: 13 games/starts, 32 tackles (17 solo and 15 assisted), nine tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2022 and 2024)

All-Big 12 Honourable Mention (2021)

Shrine Bowl 1,000 List

Played two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Miami

Career: 50 games, 37 starts, 145 tackles (85 solo and 60 assisted), 35 tackles for a loss, 23 sacks

NO. 2 | LOGAN TAYLOR | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | LUNENBURG, N.S.

2024: 12 games, 11 starts (10 at left guard and one at left tackle), 364 dropback snaps, no sacks allowed, five games with a PFF pass block grade of over 80.0

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2023-24)

Shrine Bowl 1,000 List

Entering third season at Boston College following two at Virginia

Career: 37 games with 34 starts

NO. 3 | WESLEY BAILEY | DL | LOUISVILLE | OTTAWA

Entering first season at Louisville after playing four at Rutgers

Academic All-Big Ten (2024)

Shrine Bowl 1,000

Career: 36 games, 25 starts, 71 tackles(31 solo and 40 assisted), 14 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks and five passes deflected.

NO. 4 | NICK CENACLE | WR | HAWAII | MONTREAL

2024: 12 games, nine starts, led team in receptions (63), receiving yards (721) and touchdown receptions (six)

Academic All-Mountain West (2022)

Career: 36 games, 94 receptions, 1,072 receiving yards, 11.4 yards per catch and seven touchdowns

NO. 5 | ALBERT REESE IV | OL | MISSISSIPPI STATE | EDMONTON