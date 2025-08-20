Mesidor takes hold of top spot in fall edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

- News
TORONTO — University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor sits atop the Fall edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The Ottawa native leads the ranking of the top-20 prospects eligible for selection in the 2026 CFL Draft.
Two players in the rankings began their careers in U SPORTS. Devynn Cromwell (No. 8) played three seasons at the University of Guelph before transferring to Texas Tech and then Michigan State, while Giordano Vaccaro (No. 11) spent three years developing at the University of Manitoba before continuing his career at Purdue.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year: in the fall, winter and spring.
CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: FALL EDITION
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Hometown
|1
|Akheem Mesidor
|DL
|Miami
|Ottawa
|2
|Logan Taylor
|OL
|Boston College
|Lunenburg, N.S.
|3
|Wesley Bailey
|DL
|Louisville
|Ottawa
|4
|Nick Cenacle
|WR
|Hawaii
|Montreal
|5
|Albert Reese IV
|OL
|Mississippi State
|Edmonton
|6
|Jett Elad
|DB
|Rutgers
|Mississauga, Ont.
|7
|Rene Konga
|DL
|Louisville
|Ottawa
|8
|Devynn Cromwell
|DB
|Michigan State
|Toronto
|9
|Nolan Ulm
|WR
|Eastern Washington
|Kelowna, B.C.
|10
|Dariel Djabome
|LB
|Rutgers
|Longueuil, Que.
|11
|Giordano Vaccaro
|OL
|Purdue
|Winnipeg
|12
|Malcolm Bell
|DB
|Michigan State
|Montreal
|13
|Darius Bell
|OL
|East Carolina
|Hamilton, Ont.
|14
|Jez Janvier
|OL
|Southern Mississippi
|Montreal
|15
|Josh Baka
|DB
|Alabama Birmingham
|Ottawa
|16
|Rohan Jones
|TE
|Arkansas
|Montreal
|17
|Tyrell Lawrence
|OL
|Alabama A&M
|Milton, Ont.
|18
|Darius McKenzie
|LB
|South Alabama
|Ottawa
|19
|Aamarii Notice
|DL
|Coastal Carolina
|Toronto
|20
|Trae Tomlinson
|DB
|Louisiana
|Winnipeg
