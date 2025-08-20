Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Who are the top contenders heading into Week 12?

As we head into Week 12 of the CFL season, there is no shortage of standout Canadian performances to celebrate.

That was the origin story of this bi-weekly article concept at the start of the 2025 campaign and the reason has held true.

Ottawa REDBLACKS running back Daniel Adeboboye leads the CFL at 5.9 yards per rushing attempt. Montreal Alouettes defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund leads the CFL in sacks (seven). Calgary Stampeders defensive back Adrian Greene has a league-leading four interceptions.

None of these take a slot in the top five this week, though as a half dozen other Nationals have my full attention including a new No. 1, who has been steadily climbing the country’s respect metre with each performance turned in over the last couple months.

1. NIC DEMSKI | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Nic Demski is the cure-all for the Bombers offence at this point. Aside from the jaw-dropping active game catch streak or his ability to create game-changing second down conversions or touchdowns exactly when needed, his ultimate ability this season feels like combining that old Swiss Army knife offensive weapon Winnipeg football fans have known and loved from high school to college and now the pros, and combining it with the veteran savvy to calm what can at times be a sporadic Bombers offence.

Seven big plays have Demski third in the CFL and his six rushes can be deceiving as it feels he’s equal threat to catch or to run. In reality, his 55 targets, 41 catches, 640 yards, five touchdowns and 50 per cent completion rate (7/14) has this well-rounded game-changer in line to stay relevant to this conversation until further notice.

2. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Despite what you might feel in relation to the lofty expectations he earned going into the first full season back north, Nathan Rourke is having one hell of a season. He’s third in CFL passing yards (2,686), quarterback rating (110.4) and adds another dynamic with his legs where the former Most Outstanding Canadian has the most quarterback run attempts this season (20) and has parlayed that into sitting a CFL third in explosive runs of twenty or more yards (four).

The positive momentum of a 36-point effort in Week 11 now leads to a road game in Toronto where Rourke should continue to use his dual threat abilities to great success.

3. CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Week after week the Argonauts continue to lean on Cameron Judge and his immense skill set.

He currently has posted the second most total defensive plays (73), just eight behind his former Calgary running mate Micah Awe (80). As the campaign rolls on and the Double Blue try to find a rhythm to their playing style and team identity, it could be Judge who is remembered for leading their 2025 efforts when it’s all said and done.

4. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Brady Oliveira finally got into the end zone last week at home against Ottawa and it looked as though a weight was lifted as he ran with even more downhill force than usual.

Part of that could be the health angle coming around after suffering an early season shoulder injury, but the fact remains Oliveira sits fifth right now in CFL rushing yards while playing two fewer games than anyone else in the top eight of yardage leaders. He’s charging towards the top five in many metrics and with good health and a few lucky bounces, he could reach back into the MOC discussion.

5. JUSTIN MCINNIS & KIONDRÉ SMITH | RECEIVERS | BC LIONS & HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

It really feels like splitting hairs with these two right now so why not celebrate both!

Justin McInnis has slightly more yardage (610) to Kiondré Smith (557), while Smith has three more touchdowns and McInnis owns the higher average yards per catch. You truly can go back and forth on most metrics between the two, but I fully expect both Hamilton and BC’s standout Canadian receivers to push towards a top 10 finish in yardage by Week 21.