Riders sign National K Campbell Fair

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Campbell Fair, the team announced on Tuesday.

Fair (six-foot, 180 pounds) joins the Roughriders after attending 2025 training camp with the Edmonton Elks, having originally signed with the team in September 2024.

The Ontario native was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the sixth round, 51st overall, of the 2023 CFL Draft, and attended camp with the Stamps that season. This marks Fair’s second stint with the Roughriders, having previously spent time on the team’s practice roster in 2023.

Fair played four collegiate seasons (2018-22) at the University of Ottawa, seeing action in 28 games. During the 2022 season, the 25-year-old set the Gee-Gee’s record for longest field goal when he hit a 55-yard game winner. That year he was named a Second-Team OUA All-Star after leading the conference in field goals made.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders have released National offensive lineman Dre Doiron.