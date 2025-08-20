Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 12

Week 12 of the CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet rankings is almost a clean sweep for BC, which sports the best quarterback, running back, and receiver.

Lions aside, there is a lot to be excited about, especially at quarterback, where each of our top five is positioned to score at least 20 fantasy points.

RELATED

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (23.8 Projected Fantasy Points): The 14.4 fantasy points that Nathan Rourke scored in Week 8 are a water-coloured memory now that Rourke has combined for 55.7 FP in the last two games. Rourke is currently on pace for 5,372 passing yards and bids for a fifth game of 300+ yards in six starts.

2. Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $15,000 Salary (20.1 PFP): Nick Arbuckle Airways takes flight on Saturday against a Lions pass defence that has allowed the fewest yards per game in the league. However, BC has also allowed a league-high 21 completions of 30+ yards and is eighth with 19 passing majors given up.

3. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary (19.8 PFP): Not to be outdone by the two pivots ahead of him, Trevor Harris has been fantasy gold over the past five games. He’s scored at least 18.3 FP in each and comes into Saturday’s showdown against the Stamps having accounted for at least two touchdowns in four straight games.

4. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $14,900 Salary (18.1 PFP): Aside from an 11.7 FP effort against the Alouettes in Week 8, Vernon Adams Jr. has quietly been boosting fantasy lineups, having scored at least 20 fantasy points in three of his last four games. The last time he faced the Riders, Adams Jr. scored a season-best 26.6 FP in helping hand Saskatchewan its only loss of the season to this point.

5. Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $13,500 Salary (15 PFP): It’s an even-numbered week, so this is a good time to start Cody Fajardo, who scored 23 FP in Week 8 and 20.4 in Week 10. Ottawa has allowed 19 completions of more than 30 yards, and with Justin Rankin’s run-after-the-catch skills, Fajardo won’t need to stretch the ball downfield to punish the REDBLACKS pass defence.

RUNNING BACKS

1. James Butler, BC, $15,000 Salary (19.9 PFP): The league leader with 1,030 yards from scrimmage, James Butler has secured at least 20 fantasy points four times in his last six games. He’s had at least 16 touches from scrimmage in four of his previous five games and will continue to embrace the extensive workload the Lions hand to him.

2. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $11,900 Salary (16.5 PFP): No back in the league makes defenders hold their breath the way Justin Rankin does. Rankin, who has scored at least 28.9 FP three times this season, has nine big plays and is on pace to record 853 receiving yards, which would be one of the best efforts by a back in league history.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $14,500 Salary (15.3 FP): The football gods cried with joy when Brady Oliveira scored his first major of 2025 in Week 11, helping him finish with 16.4 FP. He’s still his reliable self, having scored at least 14 fantasy points five times in his last six games.

4. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $13,700 Salary (13.5 PFP): AJ Ouellette hasn’t scored a major in three games, but remains a solid fantasy asset, having scored in double-digits in all but one game since opening the season with 2.1 FP against Ottawa. He was more valuable as a receiver in the Week 6 loss to Calgary, catching six passes for 58 yards while finishing with 12.7 FP.

5. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,400 Salary (12.7 PFP): Dedrick Mills has cooled down a bit after a dominating start. Mills has failed to score a touchdown in four of his last five games, which has been a major factor as to why he has averaged just 10.8 fantasy points during the same period. Mills scored 12.7 FP in Week 6 against Calgary, a reasonable expectation against the league’s top run defence.

RECEIVERS

1. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $13,500 Salary (17.7 PFP): Keon Hatcher Sr. comes off one of the best fantasy performances of the season, a 38.6 FP gem against the Alouettes that saw him catch all 11 of his targets for 156 yards and his first two majors since Week 4. He will bid for a third 100-yard receiving game in his last four when he squares up against a Saskatchewan pass defence allowing 295.4 yards per game, eighth in the league.

2. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $13,400 Salary (13.9 PFP): The Alouettes’ offence is struggling. Imagine how difficult life would be for them if Tyler Snead wasn’t producing at least 12 fantasy points in each of the last four games, including 22.1 FP in the Week 11 loss at BC. New starting pivot James Morgan will make targeting Snead a top priority against Winnipeg.

3. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $10,400 Salary (15.9 PFP): Man, picking receivers for the West Division All-CFL team is going to be tough. A spot has to be available for KeeSean Johnson, who has scored at least 13.7 FP in the last four games and has scored in double figures in all but two games this season. Johnson has also tallied at least 60 receiving yards in five straight games while becoming Trevor Harris‘ favorite target.

4. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $12,700 Salary (15.6 PFP): Dustin Crum potentially replacing an injured Dru Brown won’t slow down Justin Hardy, who has scored touchdowns in three straight games. He gets an ideal matchup against an Edmonton defence that has allowed a CFL-high 20 touchdown passes and yields an average of 316.3 passing yards per game.

5. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $13,000 Salary (15.3 PFP): The one constant of the Bombers’ struggling passing attack, Nic Demski has rewarded fantasy users with at least 14.7 fantasy points four times in the last six games. Demski will also look to end his four-game TD-less streak at the expense of an Alouettes team that has given up 18 passing majors.

6. Justin McInnis, BC, $12,800 Salary (11 PFP): The Justin McInnis of old is back, having scored 41.5 fantasy points in his last two games. His Week 11 touchdown against the Als was his first since Week 1. Saturday’s game against the Argos will give McInnis a third straight game to terrorize an East Division defence.

7. Dominique Rhymes, Calgary, $12,200 Salary (13.2 PFP): Look for Dominique Rhymes to bounce back after scoring just six fantasy points against Winnipeg in Week 10. Before that, Rhymes had scored at least 13.8 FP in four straight games while scoring touchdowns in three of them. His 17.1 yards per route ranks among league leaders and makes him a dangerous fantasy asset despite a modest 60.9 percent catch rate.

8. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $12,000 Salary (15.8 PFP): They’d better make room for Dohnte Meyers on the West Division All-CFL team. Seventh in receiving yards entering the week, Meyers has generated at least 11.4 FP in five of his last seven games, including three games of at least 18.6 fantasy points.

9. Dejon Brissett, Toronto, $9,800 Salary (12.2 PFP): If Damonte Coxie isn’t atop the depth chart, then do not hesitate to turn toward Dejon Brissett, who has become a fantasy talent over the past two games with a combined 37.5 FP. Brissett will be in line for double-digit targets in what should be a vertical clash between Nick Arbuckle and Nathan Rourke.

10. Eugene Lewis, Ottawa, $13,800 Salary (14.1 PFP): All Eugene Lewis has done since Week 3 is score at least 12.2 fantasy points in six of his last seven games while popping at least 19.8 FP three times. His numbers have not dipped despite the in-and-out status of Dru Brown.

11. Steven Dunbar Jr., Edmonton, $11,600 Salary (11.9 PFP): The Elks’ offence cannot be all about Justin Rankin, right? Steven Dunbar Jr. leads all Elks receivers and has strung games of 19.2 FP and 19.4 FP in his last four games and should thrive against an Ottawa defence prone to allowing big plays.

12. Stanley Berryhill III, BC, $8,500 Salary (14.2 PFP): Week 11 saw the return of the Stanley Berryhill III that has emerged as one of the season’s top fantasy options, scoring 14.1 FP in the win over Montreal. It snapped a two-game skid in which Berryhill III managed 13.6 fantasy points and gives fantasy users a piece of mind when it comes to adding him to the lineup.

DEFENCES

1. Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (9 PFP): The best fantasy defence has scored 25 FP in the last two games, giving them four games of double-digit fantasy production this season.

2. Calgary, $10,000 Salary (8.5 PFP): Since opening the season with a doughnut, the Stampeders’ defence has scored at least three fantasy points in each game since.

3. Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary (5.6 PFP): After scoring a combined minus three fantasy points in consecutive games against the Stampeders in Week 5 & 7, we’ve seen the Bombers defence we’ve come to expect over the past half-decade with a pair of double-digit fantasy efforts in the last four games.

4. Toronto, $7,000 Salary (6.1 PFP): The Argos have put up five straight games of positive fantasy numbers defensively, quite impressive despite their record.