3 keys to victory for Edmonton, Ottawa in Week 12

OTTAWA — Don’t look now, but the Edmonton Elks are coming on.

They’ll try to make it three wins in a row when they travel to TD Place for a date with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday Night Football.

Back-to-back victories over Montreal and Toronto have the Elks pulling closer to BC and Winnipeg in the West Division.

Ottawa, on the other hand, is aiming to win three of its last four.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: EDM | OTT

» Game Notes: Elks at REDBLACKS

» Tickets: Edmonton at Ottawa

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

EDMONTON ELKS

1. JUSTIN RANKIN IS ROLLIN’

Running back Justin Rankin did it all in Week 11, pulling down 92 yards through the air and amassing 87 more on the ground in their win over Toronto. The last time these two met, a 39-33 Elks win in Week 5, he was just as effective, putting up 69 receiving and 105 rushing yards.

2. CODY FAJARDO COMING THROUGH

Quarterback Cody Fajardo is giving his team a chance to win, which is all head coach Mark Kilam can ask. He’ll face a REDBLACKS secondary that sits fifth in average passing yards against per game and one that didn’t see him the first time around. Fajardo’s ability to find his receivers and Rankin being a dual threat creates unpredictability for Ottawa’s defence.

3. KEEP IT CLOSE

The Elks’ two losses before their most recent wins were by a combined seven points. It shows they’re staying in the game and giving themselves an opportunity to come away victorious, a position they’ll look to put themselves in again on Friday.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. HERE COMES DUSTIN CRUM

Starting quarterback Dru Brown is out with a knee injury, a tough blow for Ottawa’s offence. Head coach Bob Dyce will go back to Dustin Crum, who was impressive in relief against the Blue Bombers last week, completing 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

2. DANIEL ADEBOBOYE AND WILLIAM STANBACK

No Brown likely means more looks for the REDBLACKS running backs. Daniel Adeboboye and William Stanback have combined for 725 yards this season and put up 39 and 38 yards the last time these teams squared off.

3. LINEBACKERS ON GUARD

Given the Elks’ multiple threats on offence, the linebacker core — led by veterans Jovan Santos-Knox and Adarius Pickett — has to be ready to make an impact. Santos-Knox has 47 tackles, while Pickett has 63 and an interception.

NEED TO KNOW: