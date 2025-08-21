3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 12 win over Montreal

MONTREAL — Beset by injuries and starting their fourth quarterback of the season, the Montreal Alouettes couldn’t keep pace with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who rolled to a 26-13 victory at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

While the Als stayed close in the first half, Winnipeg never lost control, with big contributions from the offensive duo of Brady Oliveira and Zach Collaros helping the Bombers break through Montreal’s stingy front to improve to 6-4.

James Morgan made a valiant effort in his first CFL start, but he ran out of answers as the game wore on, and the Als fell to 5-6.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Montreal Alouettes.

210 – BRADY OLIVEIRA YARDS

Look out, Oliveira is back to his Most Outstanding Player form. Going up against a Montreal defence that — entering Week 12 — allowed the third fewest yards per game and second fewest rushing yards per game, Oliveira put his head down and got to work. He scurried for 137 on the ground — a season high — on 16 carries and added a team-leading 73 receiving yards on nine receptions, keeping the Als’ defence off balance all night.

Oliveira punctuated his busy night with his second touchdown in two games, bouncing off 290-pound defensive tackle Dylan Wynn and lunging in for the score. After his six-game touchdown drought to start the season, Oliveira’s back-to-back games with majors are a welcome boost for head coach Mike O’Shea.

0 – WINNIPEG GIVEAWAYS

Struggling with a -11 turnover ratio entering Week 12 with Collaros throwing multiple interceptions in five of seven games, protecting the football was critical for Winnipeg on Thursday. Collaros delivered, staying clean on 31 throws while the defence chipped in three takeaways (two interceptions, one turnover on downs) to swing the turnover differential back in the Bombers’ direction.

With Winnipeg holding a one-possession lead into the fourth quarter, avoiding any costly mistakes kept Montreal from mounting a comeback and was key to the victory.

1 – WINNIPEG TOUCHDOWN ALLOWED

Though Montreal entered Thursday’s matchup battered by injuries, Morgan had shown in his 200-yard relief outing in Week 11 that he could slice up a defence. Winnipeg didn’t make it easy for the first-time starter, shutting down the ground game and pressuring him into difficult throws.

In the first half, Montreal withstood the onslaught, with Morgan and Tyler Snead each evading the rush and connecting with Alexander Hollins for gains over 40 yards. They briefly found momentum with a touchdown drive to start the second quarter, but the pressure never let up, and the Bombers’ defence kept the Als out of the end zone in the second half, blanking them in the final frame to seal the victory.