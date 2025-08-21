Argos acquire LS Simon Chaves from Ticats in exchange for ’27 seventh round pick

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that they have agreed on a trade that sends Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves to Toronto in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft.

Chaves, 27, joined the Tiger-Cats on August 5 and started at long snapper in Hamilton’s games against the BC Lions on August 7 and Saskatchewan Roughriders on August 16.

TRADE: We’ve acquired long snapper Simon Chaves from Hamilton in exchange for a draft pick. pic.twitter.com/EHNhTbPvfM — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) August 21, 2025

Chaves was with the Argos during their 2025 training camp this past May, after playing one game for the team last season.

He split time with Ottawa and Hamilton this season, playing six games for the REDBLACKS and two games for the Ticats before returning to Toronto. The former Guelph Gryphon also spent time with Edmonton and Winnipeg during his CFL career, which began in 2022.