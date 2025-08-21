Brady Oliveira leads Bombers over injury-plagued Als

MONTREAL — Brady Oliveira’s 210-yard performance powered the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 26–13 victory over an injury-ravaged Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player went to work, totalling 137 rushing yards on 16 totes while going for a team-high 73 yards in the air on nine receptions. After a six-game touchdown drought to start the season, Oliveira punched in his second major in as many games to help the Bombers improve to 6-4.

Zach Collaros was hyper-efficient to bounce back from his two-interception outing against Ottawa in Week 11, completing 27 of 31 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown while, critically, avoiding any turnovers. Nic Demski pulled in all four of his targets for 25 yards and the game’s opening score before exiting with an injury.

With quarterbacks Davis Alexander, McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Caleb Evans sidelined by injury, Montreal turned to James Morgan for his first career start. The 28-year-old followed up a dynamic Week 11 relief appearance by going 18-of-33 for 198 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions as the Als fell to 5-6 and below .500 for the first time since 2023.

Alexander Hollins emerged as Morgan’s go-to target, catching five of the nine passes thrown his way for 132 yards, but it wasn’t enough to avoid Montreal’s fourth straight defeat.

After a punt apiece to start, Collaros moved the chains on completions to Kevens Clercius and Keric Wheatfall, and added a scramble for another first down, but the drive stalled inside the Als’ 20, and Sergio Castillo hit from 13 yards for a 3-0 lead.

Morgan didn’t shy away in his CFL debut, finding Hollins on a 45-yard bomb for his first completion as Montreal raced downfield for an answer. The drive fizzled in the red zone, and Jose Maltos matched Castillo with a 13-yarder of his own.

Later in the first, Oliveira sparked Winnipeg with an 11-yard catch-and-run and a 28-yard burst up the middle. Collaros capped the march with a dart to Demski streaking across the goal line, and Castillo’s convert made it 10-3.

The Als dug into the playbook to start the second, with Morgan pitching to Tyler Snead on a reverse before the receiver uncorked a 44-yard heave to Hollins. After sparking the drive with the trick pass, Snead finished it himself, hauling in Morgan’s missile at the back of the end zone. Maltos added the convert to knot it at 10-10.

On the ensuing drive, Winnipeg leaned on Oliveira for 24 yards over three touches, but Najee Murray sniffed out the play-action and sacked Collaros to force a punt. Backed up after Jamieson Sheahan’s well-placed boot, Morgan went deep, but a brush from linebacker Jaylen Smith sent the wobbling throw into Evan Holm’s arms — his second interception in as many games.

With the field flipped, Winnipeg tacked on a field goal to take the lead — losing Demski to an injury in the process — and they weren’t finished. Collaros returned riding a streak of 13 consecutive completions with under two minutes left. He connected with Jerreth Sterns, who hung on through heavy contact for a 22-yard gain to reach Castillo’s range, and the kicker connected on the 35-yarder as time expired.

Despite Winnipeg’s modest six-point lead after two quarters, it was an offensive showcase, with Oliveira taking 11 touches for 101 yards and Collaros completing 19 of 22 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown.

Montreal opened the second half with renewed energy. Travis Theis dragged a couple of defenders to convert a gutsy second-and-eight, and Hollins — quickly emerging as Morgan’s favourite target — added two receptions for 36 yards, crossing the 100-yard mark and setting up Maltos’ 38-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 16-13.

The rest of the third quarter was dominated by the defences, with four combined punts and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund recording his eighth sack of the season, extending his CFL lead.

The Bombers seized control to start the final quarter, running a balanced attack that included contributions from backup quarterback Terry Wilson. After moving inside the five, Oliveira would not be denied as he powered in on his second effort for the touchdown, surpassing 100 rushing yards in the process. Castillo hit the conversion to make it 23-13.

Montreal had eight minutes to mount a possible comeback down 10, and — feeling the pressure at midfield — they elected to go for it on third-and-four. Morgan looked short, but Willie Jefferson stepped up for his CFL-leading 11th pass knockdown to force the turnover on downs.

In the final minutes, Castillo capped a clock-burning Bombers drive with a 41-yard field goal, and Morgan’s final attempt ended with a goal-line interception from Trey Vaval, sealing the win for Winnipeg.

The Als get a chance to get healthy and reset with a much-needed bye in Week 13 on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, while the Bombers will be tested against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, August 31.