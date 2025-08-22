3 keys to victory for BC, Toronto in Week 12

TORONTO — The BC Lions will try to make it three straight victories over East Division opponents when they take on the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.

Back-to-back wins over Hamilton and Montreal have the Lions sitting at 5-5 and bearing down on the second-place Calgary Stampeders.

Toronto has dropped three straight.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and CTV in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

BC LIONS

1. NATHAN ROURKE ON A ROLL

Nathan Rourke has been as good as they come over the last six weeks, averaging 352.2 yards per game through the air. There’s a chance he reaches the 3,000-yard mark, as he needs 314, although the Argonauts’ secondary, which ranks second in passing yards allowed, may have something to say about it.

2. THE LEGS OF JAMES BUTLER, THE HANDS OF KEON HATCHER

If head coach Buck Pierce believes in momentum and confidence, he’ll continue to turn to receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. and running back James Butler. Butler led the league entering play this week with 765 rushing yards, and Hatcher Sr. caught all 11 passes thrown his way for 156 yards and two touchdowns versus Montreal.

3. DEFENCE MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The Lions had scored the most points of any team in the West Division and the third most overall with 273 after Week 11, but they’ve also allowed 272. Since the Argos have found their offensive success primarily in the pass game, watch for defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. downfield and linebacker Micah Awe patrolling the middle of the field to make a difference.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. NICK ARBUCKLE AIRING IT OUT

Look up, the balls are likely to be in the air. The Argos’ first-half struggles certainly can’t be pinned on quarterback Nick Arbuckle, but any chance of the team digging their way out relies on him. Bringing 3,033 yards and 17 touchdowns into the game, don’t expect Arbuckle to back down from a Lions secondary holding opposing teams to a league-best 242.3 passing yards per game.

2. THEIR OWN SECONDARY

Was there mention of the pass games yet? The only defence that bested the Argos’ 265.6 average passing yards allowed after 11 weeks was the Lions’. Defensive back Tarvarus McFadden is tied for second in the league with three interceptions.

3. FILLING GAPS UP FRONT

Linebackers Cameron Judge and Wynton McManis should play a key role in closing gaps up front and limiting the impact of Butler. If they can get to the quarterback, which the Argos have done 22 times this season, all the better for head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s club.

NEED TO KNOW: