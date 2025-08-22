3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, Calgary in Week 12

CALGARY — The Saskatchewan Roughriders look to create more separation atop the West Division standings when they square off with the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium to close out Week 12 on Saturday night.

Saskatchewan’s only loss this season came back in Week 6 at home against the Stampeders. They currently hold down first place in the division by four points.

Calgary was on a bye last week after a win over Winnipeg.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: SSK | CGY

» Game Notes: Roughriders at Stampeders

» Tickets: Saskatchewan at Calgary

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. AJ OUELLETTE EYEING BETTER PERFORMANCE

Running back AJ Ouellette was third in the league entering the week with 648 rushing yards, but was held to nine on six carries the first time against the Stamps. A strong showing would help erase one of his only poor performances this season.

2. STRIKING BIG

Saskatchewan leads the CFL with 31 big plays, which are passing plays of over 30 yards, running plays for 20 yards or more, or even punt returns of over 30 yards and kickoff returns of 40 yards or more. The only problem for quarterback Trevor Harris and the offence? The Stamps are tied for the fewest allowed. If Harris goes deep, there’s a good chance it’s to receiver Dohnte Meyers, who sits third in the league with eight receptions of 30 or more yards.

3. DON’T TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE DEFENCE

The Roughriders and Stampeders are the only teams that have yet to give up 200 points. For the Riders, it’s a defence surrendering 20.3 points per game led by the play of defensive linemen Malik Carney and Micah Johnson up front, and defensive back Tevaughn Campbell in the secondary.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. PASS OR RUN

There are many ways Calgary can attack the Riders’ defence. In the air, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has 2,213 yards on the season and threw for 428 in the first meeting. On the ground, Dedrick Mills has 660 rushing yards and has put up 85 on the stout Riders’ front already.

2. SPREAD IT AROUND

The offence gets a jolt as standout rookie Damien Alford returns to join Clark Barnes and Jalen Philpot at receiver. If all three work to create space, it’s going to make life difficult on a Riders’ secondary that is giving up the second-most yards per game.

3. DYNAMIC DEFENCE OF THEIR OWN

Ahead of this week’s action, the Riders were tops in completion percentage (74 per cent), pass efficiency (119.1 rating) and 30-plus yard completions (21). Preventing the big play starts with defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings, who will be trying to add to his six sacks. When the ball does get out of the hands of Harris, it’s up to Godfrey Onyeka and Damon Webb to make sure coverage downfield is tight.

NEED TO KNOW: