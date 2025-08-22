3 players fined following Week 11 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued one maximum fine and two additional fines from Week 11.

BC linebacker Micah Awe has received a maximum fine for a combination of two separate infractions: delivering a spear to Montreal fullback David Dallaire and for delivering a high hit on quarterback James Morgan.

Toronto linebacker Wynton McManis has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Edmonton offensive lineman Martez Ivey.

Saskatchewan offensive lineman Jacob Brammer has been fined for a delivering a chop block on Hamilton defensive lineman Mario Kendricks.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines, nor the following situations if they occur: