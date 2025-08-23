3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 12 win over BC

TORONTO – With the excitement of the CNE surrounding BMO Field, it was only fitting that Nick Arbuckle and the Toronto Argonauts put up an exhibition against the BC Lions on Saturday afternoon. A high-flying offensive display helped the Argos buck their latest losing streak and give the team a boost in the East Division playoff picture.

Arbuckle set a season-high passing yards mark on a day where the Argos’ offence truly came alive. Nathan Rourke and the Lions had some success themselves, but there was no stopping Toronto from getting the win in a 52-34 ballgame.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Toronto Argonauts’ win over the BC Lions.

RELATED

» Free-scoring Argonauts get back to winning ways against Lions

» BC, Toronto by the numbers

» Depth Charts: BC | TOR

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

430 – NICK ARBUCKLE PASSING YARDS

The air show at the Canadian National Exhibition doesn’t begin until next weekend but Arbuckle certainly didn’t get the memo.

The Toronto quarterback fired off big play after big play en route to a 430-yard performance at BMO Field. Arbuckle had four passes for over 30 yards and two of those went into the hands of Jake Herslow for touchdowns.

25 – SECOND QUARTER POINTS

The Lions got off to a quick start on Saturday, scoring the game’s first two touchdowns as they went into the second quarter up 14-3. After the opening 15 minutes it looked like the Lions might run away from their opponent, but the Argos had other plans.

A 25-point second quarter from the Argonauts set the tone for the rest of the game as the home team stormed back to go into halftime up by seven. An early Lirim Hajrullahu field goal got things started and then Arbuckle ran in for a touchdown and threw another to Kevin Mital. The other Argos score came from corner back Benjie Franklin, who intercepted Rourke for a pick six.

33:18 – TORONTO TIME OF POSSESSION

The Argonauts had touchdown drives that were just one play, and four plays long, but they were also able to hold onto the football for lengthy possessions, keeping the football out of the hands of Rourke.

Toronto held the football for 33:18 compared to BC’s 26:42 mark. As the Argos built their lead they were also able to keep BC at bay by winning the possession battle.