5 PFF stats that stand out from Week 12

Nick Arbuckle just keeps getting better and better.

The Toronto Argonauts pivot has been on a roll lately for the Double Blue that culminated in a stellar performance against the BC Lions in Week 12.

Arbuckle led the Argos to over 50 points and 500 yards from scrimmage, guiding a passing attack that looks more and more dangerous by the week. That means plenty of advanced stats to dissect from the veteran’s performance.

Who else put up impressive stats in Week 12 according to PFF? Let’s find out.

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 12 win over Montreal

» 3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 12 win over Saskatchewan

» 3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 12 win over BC

» 3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 12 win over Ottawa

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SPENCER BROWN | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 6 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

The Toronto Argonauts running game came to life in Week 12 via Spencer Brown. The tailback led all runners in Week 12 with six missed tackles on his way to 19 rushes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Brown’s performance also opened things up for the passing game, leading to 52 total points and 529 yards from scrimmage in the win over the BC Lions. The runner also tied for the league-lead in rushing first downs (seven), according to PFF.

NICK ARBUCKLE | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | 3 BIG TIME THROWS

Nick Arbuckle had his best game of the season in Week 12, but the signs were there that the pivot was about to break out.

Arbuckle led the league in big-time throws with three, according to PFF, but is also now the passing leader with 3,463 passing yards. The veteran completed 26 of 33 passes for 430 yards and three majors while also leading the league in yards per attempt with 13.

Over the last five games, Arbuckle has 11 touchdowns to only two interceptions while going over 300 yards in every game.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 10 TOTAL FIRST DOWNS

That Brady Oliveira can take over any game on the ground we all know, but the veteran showcased that he’s just as dangerous when catching the ball out of the backfield in Week 12.

It was a vintage game by No. 20, who rushed 16 times for 137 yards and caught all nine passes thrown his way for an additional 73 yards. According to PFF, those catches gave him three first downs as a pass-catcher to go alongside seven as a runner, tying him with Brown for the league lead in rushing first downs.

Overall, Oliveira gained 10 first downs, led the league with 89 yards after the catch and gained 210 total yards. Not bad.

TREY VAVAL | DEFENSIVE BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 20 PER CENT COMPLETION PERCENTAGE ALLOWED

Trey Vaval’s first CFL interception crowned a pretty impressive overall game for the defensive back.

According to PFF, Vaval was targeted five times in coverage and allowed only one catch while also coming down with the pick.

Overall when targeted in coverage, Vaval allowed a passer rating of only 24.2, according to PFF, and was a key piece in helping the Bombers keep the Alouettes to just 13 overall points.

SEVEN MCGHEE | RETURNER | BC LIONS | 7 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

According to PFF, nobody dodged more incoming tacklers on special teams than BC Lions’ returner Seven McGhee.

McGhee led the league in missed tackles forced with, ironically enough, seven. Six of them came on kickoff returns where McGhee gained 196 yards, including a long of 61 yards.

The returner’s performance helped the Lions put up 34 points – albeit on a loss – and should continue to provide an additional weapon to a dangerous BC offence.