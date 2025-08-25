Argos add defensive back Shilo Sanders to Negotiation List

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have added former Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders to their Negotiation List.

Each CFL team maintains a Negotiation List of up to 45 players who are currently either unsigned or are playing in the NFL, in another professional league, or in college. Teams hold exclusive CFL negotiating rights with players on their lists, and those players can be added, traded or removed at any time.

Sanders is the son of NFL hall of famer defensive back Deion Sanders, who is a six-time All-Pro and two time Super Bowl winner.

Shilo signed with the NFL’s Tamba Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and attended training camp, but was released after the team’s final preseason matchup.

His brother Shedeur is also on Toronto’s Negotiation List and currently plays quarterback for the Cleveland Browns after being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.