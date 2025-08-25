REDBLACKS acquire DB Mark Milton from Toronto for ’26 seventh round pick

OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that they have agreed on a trade that sends American defensive back Mark Milton to the REDBLACKS in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

Milton, 25, has appeared in nine games for Toronto during the 2025 season, making 23 defensive tackles, and one tackle on special teams.

He suited up in 10 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season, recording 34 total tackles, a sack, and two forced fumbles.

A product of Houston, Texas, Milton played his college football for Baylor from 2018 to 2022, where he racked up 97 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 51 career games. He has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins, alongside stints with the Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League (UFL).