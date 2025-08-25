Ticats add American linebacker Braxton Hill to practice roster

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger‑Cats have signed American linebacker Braxton Hill to the practice roster, the team announced on Monday.

Hill, 25, joins the Ticats after a stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 12 win over Montreal

» 3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 12 win over Saskatchewan

» 3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 12 win over BC

» 3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 12 win over Ottawa

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The six-foot-two, 225-pound Montana native spent his collegiate career at the University of Montana (2019-2023), where he appeared in 51 games and registered 231 total tackles (76 solo), 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, eight pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including one returned 34 yards for a touchdown.

Hill earned All-American and All-Big Sky Conference honours in his senior season.

Hamilton is back on Monday, September 1, for the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend matchup against the Toronto Argonauts.