AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who is the new No. 1?

TORONTO — There’s change at the top of the AMSOIL Power Rankings entering OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The Calgary Stampeders have retaken the No. 1 spot for the first time since Week 7, heating up the race for first in the West Division against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with a 32-15 win in Week 12.

Where does every team rank? Check out their spots below in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

1. Calgary Stampeders (7-3)

Last week: 3

Last game: 32-15 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Edmonton, September 1

Worth noting: The Calgary Stampeders have made the race for the top spot in the West Division tighter by taking down the Roughriders in Week 12. It was a complete team effort that saw the Vernon Adams Jr.-led offence outgain Saskatchewan while the defence forced four turnovers, including two interceptions, and four sacks. Dedrick Mills opened things up on the ground once more and Daylen Baldwin scored his first CFL touchdown for a team full of playmakers. The Stamps now prepare to host an equally red-hot Edmonton Elks team on Labour Day.

2. Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-2)

Last week: 1

Last game: 32-15 loss to Calgary

Next Game: vs. Winnipeg, August 31

Worth noting: The Roughriders dropped their second game of the season (both against Calgary), but is still in first place in the West. Saskatchewan is 8-0 against everyone else in the league and boasts the top defence in yards allowed per game (339.5). They are also fourth in points scored, but were shutout in the second half against the Stamps in Week 12. Quarterback Trevor Harris had his first game of the season with more than one interception and will surely be looking to bounce back as the Riders host the Blue Bombers on Labour Day Weekend.

3. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-4)

Last week: 2

Last game: 29-9 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Toronto, September 1

Worth noting: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats drop down a spot on their bye week thanks to a surging Stampeders team, but remain as dangerous as ever. The Ticats have scored the most points per game entering Labour Day Weekend and are looking like the team to beat in the East. Bo Levi Mitchell‘s potential MOP campaign continues on Labour Day against the Toronto Argonauts. With Nick Arbuckle and the Argos also looking explosive on offence, it should make for a can’t miss matchup in Hamilton.

4. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4)

Last week: 5

Last game: 26-13 win over Montreal

Next game: at Saskatchewan, August 31

Worth noting: Brady Oliveira went for over 200 total yards in his most dominant performance of 2025. When Oliveira looks like he did against the Alouettes, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers also look like the team that went to five straight Grey Cups. Don’t look now but the Bombers have quietly won three of four and their only defeat was a one-point loss to No. 1 Calgary. A Labour Day Weekend matchup against the Riders on Sunday looms large as Winnipeg looks to insert itself into the conversation for the West Division crown – once again.

5. BC Lions (5-6)

Last week: 4

Last game: 52-34 loss to Toronto

Next game: at Ottawa, September 5

Worth noting: The BC Lions could not keep up with a high-flying Argonauts offence in Week 12, dropping a 52-34 contest in Toronto and falling behind .500 once more. The offence was its usual explosive self, with Nathan Rourke going over 300 yards passing for the third straight game. The defence however struggled to keep Arbuckle from wheeling and dealing, which gets them to drop a spot in the AMSOIL Power Rankings. BC heads to a bye week now before facing the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 14 looking to stay within striking distance of the West Division trio ahead of them.

6. Edmonton Elks (4-6)

Last week: 6

Last Game: 30-20 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Calgary, September 1

Worth noting: Another team that wants a say in the race for the West Division is Edmonton. The Elks have won three straight and have looked like a completely different team as of late. Cody Fajardo leads the league with a 77.7 completion percentage and showed his ability to make plays with his legs in Week 12 by rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown. The Double E are only four points back on Winnipeg for the third spot in the West and is also in the conversation for a potential crossover into the East Division. While the post-season is still a ways away, the fact that Edmonton has inserted itself definitively in the conversation for a playoff spot is a major development for a team that started the season 1-6. It’s on to Calgary now for a battle between two of the hottest teams in the CFL on Labour Day Weekend.

7. Toronto Argonauts (3-8)

Last week: 9

Last game: 52-34 win over BC

Next game: at Hamilton, September 1

Worth noting: Nick Arbuckle looks more and more solid every time he goes out there with the Argonauts. The pivot was spectacular against the Lions in Week 12, going over 400 yards and guiding the team to 52 overall points. Perhaps equally important was the play of the running game that gained 100 yards, highlighted by Spencer Brown‘s 19 rushes for 85 yards and a major. A balanced offensive approach can unlock yet another level for Ryan Dinwiddie’s offence. Can they do just that against the Tiger-Cats and Bo Levi Mitchell on Labour Day?

8. Montreal Alouettes (5-6)

Last week: 7

Last game: 26-13 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Hamilton, September 6

Worth noting: The injury-ravaged Alouettes lost their fourth straight game and have watched the Ticats open some distance in the East Division. This is a team that still has a lot of talent though, including recently arrived receiver Alexander Hollins, who caught five passes for 132 yards against Winnipeg. The defence is still second in yards per game allowed (349.1) and third in points (25.2), offering hope that once some of their key players are back healthy they can go on a run. Montreal now goes on a bye before an crucial matchup against Hamilton that could have important playoff implications two weeks from now.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS (3-8)

Last week: 8

Last game: 30-20 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. BC, September 5

Worth noting: Ottawa is also having to deal with injuries at quarterback with Dru Brown missing time once again for the REDBLACKS. After winning two straight in Weeks 9 and 10, Ottawa dropped two consecutive games in Weeks 11 and 12. Backup pivot Dustin Crum did offer some nice moments though, going over 300 yards from scrimmage and scoring two touchdowns. With a week to rest, the REDBLACKS are also hoping they can get healthy before their Week 14 matchup against the Lions.