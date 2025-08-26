Argos bring back receiver Makai Polk

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday they have signed American receiver Makai Polk.

Polk, six-foot-three, 197 pounds, returns to Toronto after spending most of 2025 with the Atlanta Falcons. The dynamic receiver burst onto the CFL scene in 2024, hauling in 61 passes for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns over 17 regular-season games.

Polk led the Argos in all three major receiving categories last season. In the 111th Grey Cup playoffs, the Mississippi State product caught 14 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown.

The California native was named to the East Division All-CFL team and was Toronto’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. After setting receiving records in 2021 at MSU in receptions (105) and yards (1,046), Polk signed as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore in 2022 before a stint with the New York Giants in 2023.