Honour Roll, Week 12: Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris, Als’ O-line make the grade

Game Day August 26, 2025
- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO – Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
RELATED
» 3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 12 win over Montreal
» 3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 12 win over Saskatchewan
» 3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 12 win over BC
» 3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 12 win over Ottawa
» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 15 – CGY 32
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: DEFENCE
DL | Mathieu Betts | BC Lions | BC 34 – TOR 52
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: OFFENSIVE LINE
Montreal Alouettes | WPG 26 – MTL 13
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 12
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) – TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)