Honour Roll, Week 12: Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris, Als’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO – Mathieu Betts, Trevor Harris and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 12 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 15 – CGY 32

PFF Player Grade: 85.0

15-of-23 passing (65.2 per cent) for 205 yards; passing 2,500 yards this season

Two touchdown passes, and a game-long 62-yard pass to KeeSean Johnson

Third Offensive Player of the Week selection this season (Weeks 6 & 7)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: DEFENCE

DL | Mathieu Betts | BC Lions | BC 34 – TOR 52

PFF Player Grade: 89.4

51 total defensive snaps

Five defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss

First forced fumble of the season

One sack resulting in a loss of two yards

85.3 Grade on 32 pass rush snaps

Second CFL All-Week selection this season (Week 1)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 12: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes | WPG 26 – MTL 13

PFF unit grade: 68.6

Top-3 performers: o Nick Callender | 74.5 o Cyrille Hogan-Saindon | 71.5 o Donald Ventrelli | 67.6



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 12

