Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ OK Tire Labour Day Weekend picks

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is officially here.

It’s the week that fans, teams, and CFL.ca writers look forward to the most during the regular season.

With it still being anyone’s race as we stare down the final stretch of the season, who are the pick makers rolling with in the trio of rivalry games?

WINNIPEG AT SASKATCHEWAN



Sunday, August 31

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Saskatchewan (8-2) lost just their second game of the season in Week 12, and will be hoping to get back to their winning ways this weekend against Winnipeg. The Riders have protected their house this season, with just one loss at Mosaic Stadium. Can they shake off their most recent loss and get back to their dominance? Winnipeg hopes the answer to that question is an emphatic, no. Brady Oliveira went for over 200-yards all-purpose in his team’s win over Montreal last week, their second straight victory. Will it be three in a row on Sunday in this rivalry game? The writers don’t think so.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan

TORONTO AT HAMILTON



Monday, September 1

2:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Monday’s doubleheader starts in Hamilton with the East-leading Tiger-Cats hosting the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos will be heading down the QEW feeling great after a big win against the BC Lions last week where they put up 52 points. Nick Arbuckle has been playing some of the best football of his career and will be hoping that continues against Hamilton. The Tabbies, on the other hand, return from their Week 12 looking to avenge their loss in Week 11 where they scored just three field goals. Who wins this heated afternoon affair? All of the writers think the home team will get the job done.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Hamilton

EDMONTON AT CALGARY



Monday, September 1

6:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The final game of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend should be nothing short of fantastic. The Stampeders beat the top dogs in the CFL, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, last week, remaining the only team so far this season to beat the Green and White. Edmonton has been on fire as of late, winning their third straight contest. The Elks are now just two points behind BC and can make up ground with a win this week. The Stamps are two points behind the Riders and if they win this week and Saskatchewan loses, they’ll move into first in the division. Who wins this Battle of Alberta? The pick makers are all siding with the Stampeders.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Calgary