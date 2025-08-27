Argos sign three, including Heisman runner-up Max Duggan

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Wednesday they have signed American quarterback Max Duggan, American defensive lineman Joe Wallace, and Canadian offensive lineman Dre Doiron.

Duggan, six-foot-one, 270 pounds, played in eight games, starting five, for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League in 2025, throwing for 696 yards and four touchdowns, adding 300 rushing yards and five majors on the ground. The Texas Christian University product spent four seasons at the Big-12 school (2019-2022), but it was his senior season that stood out among the rest.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who’s the new No. 1?

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Duggan would finish the 2022 season with 3,698 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to go along with 423 rushing yards and another nine scores, leading the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 record and a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship. His accolades that season include finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, winning the Davey O’Brien award (best NCAA quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top upperclassmen QB), Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (top offensive player), Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Big 12, and more. The Iowa native finished his career at TCU with 9,618 passing yards (third all-time), 73 passing touchdowns (second all-time), 1,856 rushing yards, and 28 rushing majors (sixth all-time). Following school, Duggan was drafted in the seventh round by Los Angeles in 2023 before being released midway through 2024.

Wallace, five-foot-10, 290 pounds, played 24 games for the DC Defenders (XFL/UFL) in the last three seasons (2023-2025), tallying 65 tackles, seven sacks, and one interception. Wallace was named All-UFL in 2025. The Dallas, Texas native spent three seasons at Sam Houston State (2019-2021) and numbered 77 tackles, 24.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and one blocked kick over 34 games. The defensive lineman started his collegiate career at Texas Tech (2016-2018), where he would see action in 20 games, compiling 47 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble for the Red Raiders.

Doiron, six-foot-four, 303 pounds, most recently spent time with Saskatchewan after being signed by the Roughriders in mid-July and released a week ago. The London, ON native was selected in the fifth round of this year’s CFL Draft by B.C. but released at the end of training camp. Doiron began his college career at Buffalo, where he redshirted in 2020 before appearing in 10 games the following season for the Bulls. He would move to Kansas from 2022 to 2024, seeing action in 14 games for the Jayhawks.