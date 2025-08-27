CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-plays and who to avoid on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend kicks off Sunday evening, giving CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet users more time to develop a winning lineup.

This week’s edition of Start vs. Sit is a mixed bag when it comes to receivers, for while there are two worthy of starting, there are also a group of pass-catchers whose lack of production could prove detrimental to your fantasy team’s success.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

WINNIPEG (6-4) AT SASKATCHEWAN (8-2)



Sunday, August 31

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Saskatchewan (-5.5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Dohnte Meyers, WR, Saskatchewan, $13,000 Salary

Stampeders aside, the Roughriders’ success has been achieved despite a host of injuries to the receiving corps. Dohnte Meyers is a big reason, entering Labour Day Weekend tied for second with six receiving majors and seventh with 673 receiving yards. That’s translated well for fantasy production as Meyers has scored at least 11.4 fantasy points in five of his last six games including his past three.

Meyers has scored majors in consecutive weeks and has a quarterback in Trevor Harris, who has thrown for at least two touchdown passes in five straight games. Winnipeg has allowed just 16 TD tosses this season but their first matchup this season against the Riders offers a challenge for a pass defence that has allowed a league-low 195 completions. Meyers also has a solid 75.6 percent catch rate and can cause damage downfield, catching eight of the 11 targets thrown to him from beyond 20 yards. He’s a solid fantasy anchor this week.

Sit: Zach Collaros, QB, Winnipeg, $12,500 Salary

The accuracy is still there (75.3 percent completion rate) but the production that Bombers faithful have been accustomed to over the past half-decade has not for Zach Collaros, who is tied for the league lead with 10 interceptions and has not had a game with multiple passing majors since his four-TD gem against Edmonton in Week 4. As a result, his fantasy production has been tepid, with last week’s 15.3 FP his best showing since the 32.3 fantasy points he tallied in Week 4.

Collaros is averaging just 8.8 yards per pass and has just 12 completions on 28 attempts of 20+ yards. Saskatchewan’s pass defence has shown improvement over the past several games, taking their average yards allowed to 288.1, still tied for seventh in the CFL. With the Riders having recorded a league-best 28 sacks, getting the ball off quick will be paramount for Collaros. This is one week where starting the former Most Outstanding Player will not have most outstanding results.

TORONTO (3-8) AT HAMILTON (6-4)



Monday, September 1

2:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Hamilton (-4)

O/U: 56.5

Start: Dejon Brissett, WR, Toronto, $10,700 Salary

True to expectations, Dejon Brissett rewarded fantasy users who took our advice and played him in Week 12 as he finished with 15.8 fantasy points which were buoyed by his season-best 118 receiving yards. With Damonte Coxie’s status in question, Brissett will be positioned for a fourth straight game of at least 15.8 FP in what is expected to be an air show over Hamilton Stadium featuring pilots Nick Arbuckle and Bo Levi Mitchell.

The Tiger-Cats are tied for seventh with 288.1 passing yards per game and gave up 301 yards and three touchdowns to Trevor Harris in their Week 11 loss to the Riders. Hamilton has allowed at least 24 points in four straight games, and with Arbuckle displaying the hottest hand in the league among pivots, fantasy users will be wise to make sure they’re benefiting off Argos receivers. Jake Herslow is a worthy option to consider, but if you’re looking for consistency from a pass-catcher in Double Blue, then look in the direction of Brissett.

Sit: DaVaris Daniels, WR, Toronto, $8,300 Salary

Well, not every Argos receiver got to partake in the feast of Arbuckle’s arm last week. DaVaris Daniels caught both of his targets for 21 yards, finishing with 4.1 fantasy points, the third time in the last four games he has failed to top 9.2 FP.

Some might have expected Daniels to see a bigger role with Coxie out but with Herslow and a return to form from Kevin Mital, along with the surprising performance from Spencer Brown, left him the odd one out. Yards have been hard to come by as Daniels has been held to no more than 29 yards in the last three games. Right now, he’s perhaps the fourth option in Toronto’s passing game, making him a tough option to consider for fantasy users.

EDMONTON (4-6) AT CALGARY (7-3)



Monday, September 1

6:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Line: Calgary (-8)

O/U: 52

Start: Dedrick Mills, RB, Calgary, $13,400 Salary

Dedrick Mills went into the heart of the Saskatchewan run defence and tagged them for 78 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over the Roughriders, finishing with 19.5 fantasy points. The major was his first since Week 8 and tied him with BC’s James Butler with a CFL-best eight rushing TDs while taking the league lead with 21 carries of at least 10 yards.

Calgary’s physical offensive line will seek to set the tone against an Edmonton defence that has allowed a league-high 399.8 yards per game. Mills has two games of at least 19.5 FP in his last four games and will bid for a third straight game of at least 100 yards from scrimmage. If there is a sure play to be had in Week 13, then Mills is it.

Sit: Elks Receivers

Edmonton is eighth with 252.6 passing yards per game, a number that would be much lower if running back Justin Rankin’s 48.5 receiving yards per game were out of the equation. The Elks have been unable to establish a consistent passing game despite coming into the season with a solid corps of veteran pass-catchers, with Steven Dunbar Jr. the only receiver with over 500 receiving yards.

Rankin’s contributions to the passing game have helped the Elks snap three straight wins in what could be described as a make-or-break game when it comes to serious post-season hopes. Making it would mean someone other than Rankin or Dunbar Jr. stepping up to help Cody Fajardo slow down a Calgary pass defence that has allowed just 13 majors and nine completions of 30+ yards, the fewest in the league. Entering OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, fantasy users don’t have a good reason to feel confident that an Edmonton receiver can step up to the task.