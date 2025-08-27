CFL Injury Reports: OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

- News
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND
Sunday, August 31 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status
|Nic Demski
|WR
|Head
|Limited
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Jerreth Sterns
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Micah Vanterpool
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Jamal Parker
|DB
|Leg
|DNP
|Nick Hallett
|DB
|Head/Eye
|Limited
|Redha Kramdi
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Enock Makonzo
|LB
|Elbow
|Full
|Jonathan Jones
|LB
|Non-Injury Related
|Full
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|POSITION
|Injury
|WED
|THUR
|FRI
|Game Status
|Mario Alford
|WR
|Hip
|Full
|Shawn Bane Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Jack Coan
|QB
|Hand
|Full
|Jemarcus Hardrick
|OL
|Personal
|DNP
|Daniel Johnson
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Brett Lauther
|K
|Personal
|DNP
|Nelson Lokombo
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Drae McCray
|WR
|Head
|DNP
|Marcus Sayles
|DB
|Hip
|DNP
|Nick Wiebe
|LB
|Knee
|Full
Monday, September 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Monday, September 1 | 6:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|EDMONTON ELKS
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
