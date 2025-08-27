Follow CFL

Injury Reports August 27, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

Candice Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Sunday, August 31 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status
Nic Demski WR Head Limited
Dalton Schoen WR Knee Full
Jerreth Sterns WR Shoulder DNP
Micah Vanterpool OL Ankle Full
Jamal Parker DB Leg DNP
Nick Hallett DB Head/Eye Limited
Redha Kramdi DB Ankle DNP
Enock Makonzo LB Elbow Full
Jonathan Jones LB Non-Injury Related Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status
Mario Alford WR Hip Full
Shawn Bane Jr. WR Knee Full
Jack Coan QB Hand Full
Jemarcus Hardrick OL Personal DNP
Daniel Johnson OL Shoulder Limited
Brett Lauther K Personal DNP
Nelson Lokombo DB Ankle DNP
Drae McCray WR Head DNP
Marcus Sayles DB Hip DNP
Nick Wiebe LB Knee Full

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Monday, September 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Monday, September 1 | 6:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name POSITION Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status

 

