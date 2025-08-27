CFL Injury Reports: OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Sunday, August 31 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status Nic Demski WR Head Limited Dalton Schoen WR Knee Full Jerreth Sterns WR Shoulder DNP Micah Vanterpool OL Ankle Full Jamal Parker DB Leg DNP Nick Hallett DB Head/Eye Limited Redha Kramdi DB Ankle DNP Enock Makonzo LB Elbow Full Jonathan Jones LB Non-Injury Related Full

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury WED THUR FRI Game Status Mario Alford WR Hip Full Shawn Bane Jr. WR Knee Full Jack Coan QB Hand Full Jemarcus Hardrick OL Personal DNP Daniel Johnson OL Shoulder Limited Brett Lauther K Personal DNP Nelson Lokombo DB Ankle DNP Drae McCray WR Head DNP Marcus Sayles DB Hip DNP Nick Wiebe LB Knee Full

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Monday, September 1 | 2:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Monday, September 1 | 6:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day Player Name POSITION Injury THUR FRI SAT Game Status