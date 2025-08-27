Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

Quarterbacks will carry the days during OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, as each of the four pivots in CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet rankings hit the maximum $15,000 salary.

Running back has plenty to offer, while at receiver, a trio of Ticats will look to forget about previous struggles and return to the level of play that has helped the team sit atop the East Division.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» Play CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet on CFL Game Zone now!

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nick Arbuckle, Toronto, $15,000 Salary (22.9 Projected Fantasy Points): Opposing defences continue to (Ar)buckle under the weight of a run that’s seen Nick Arbuckle rack up five straight 300-yard games while scoring at least 19 fantasy points in each. He’s currently on pace for 5,666 passing yards, which would be the 13th-best season in league history.

2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary (20 PFP): Bo Levi Mitchell failed to throw a TD pass for the first time this season in the Week 11 loss to the Riders, resulting in a season-low 6.6 FP. Do not count on a repeat, as he aims at an Argos defence that has allowed 21 completions of 30+ yards.

3. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $15,000 Salary (18.4 PFP): Facing the defence that is allowing the most passing yards is a Labour Day gift for Vernon Adams Jr., who has scored at least 19.1 FP in four of his last five games. He needs to avoid the interception bug; Week 12 marked the third time this season Adams Jr. has thrown at least two passes to the other team.

4. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan, $15,000 Salary (18.9 PFP): Trevor Harris had sand tossed into his gears in Week 12, throwing a pair of interceptions and finishing with a season-low 12.5 FP. Squaring off against a tough Winnipeg pass defence seems daunting, but it’s hard to imagine Harris delivering disappointment in consecutive games.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $12,900 Salary (18.7 PFP): Calgary knows what’s coming. So has each of the other defences during Justin Rankin’s recent run, which has seen him score at least 20.4 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He’s recorded at least 19 touches from scrimmage in each of those 20+ FP gems, so the key for the Stamps will be to keep the ball out of his hands. Good luck.

2. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,400 Salary (13.6 PFP): After a run of shaky fantasy production, Dedrick Mills returned to form with 19.1 FP in Week 12. He’s generated at least 100 yards from scrimmage in consecutive games and gets an ideal matchup against the Elks to wrap up Labour Day Weekend.

3. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (18.6 PFP): Brady Oliveira put up a one-man show in Week 12, battering the Als defence for a season-high 36 fantasy points. He’s scored at least 14 FP in six of his last seven games and will seek to hammer away at a Saskatchewan run defence that was gashed by Calgary last week.

4. Greg Bell, Hamilton, $13,200 Salary (13.4 PFP): Consistency is Greg Bell’s calling card, as he has recorded double-digit fantasy points in each of his seven games this season. He has yet to record a run longer than 18 yards, so a breakout remains in play.

RECEIVERS

1. KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan, $11,400 Salary (16.4 PFP): KeeSean Johnson has consecutive 100-yard games and comes into Week 13 having scored at least 13.7 fantasy points in five straight. No one has caught more passes on second down this season than Johnson, who has 26 receptions to go along with being one of only three players with at least 300 yards after the catch.

2. Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan, $13,000 Salary (15.7 PFP): Fantasy users may consider riding a KeeSean Johnson-Dohnte Meyers winning ticket this week. Meyers has found the end zone in three of his last five while also surfing a wave that’s seen him score at least 11.4 FP in five of his previous six games.

3. Kenny Lawler, Hamilton, $13,500 Salary (13.8 PFP): You get the feeling Labour Day is a perfect setting for Kenny Lawler to snap out of his fantasy funk. He’s failed to score a touchdown in four straight games and has had one game of better than 62 receiving yards in the same stretch. He’s too good to stay down for too long.

4. Dejon Brissett, Toronto, $10,700 Salary (13.1 PFP): Three straight games of at least 89 receiving yards go a long way toward solid fantasy numbers. Dejon Brissett has at least 15.8 FP in each and will continue to be a sound fantasy option while Damonte Coxie is sidelined.

5. Jake Herslow, Toronto, $8,200 Salary (13.7 PFP): Jake Herslow has scored majors in three straight games and is coming off a 31.9 fantasy point effort against the Lions in Week 12. We could be seeing a star in the making.

6. Kiondré Smith, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (16 PFP): Kiondré Smith, like the rest of the Ticats’ receiving corps, would love to forget Week 11 ever happened. Fantasy users should focus more on the Smith who pulled in 26 receptions and scored four majors in the three previous games.

7. Jalen Philpot, Calgary, $9,700 Salary (11.2 PFP): If Dominique Rhymes remains out, then Jalen Philpot needs to be in fantasy lineups. He’s scored 31 FP in his last two games and will match up against the defence allowing the most passing yards in the Elks.

8. Damien Alford, Calgary, $9,000 Salary (12.6 PFP): Still feeling his way back into the lineup, Damien Alford has just 5.4 FP in his first two games in return from injury. An Edmonton pass defence allowing a 76.4 percent completion rate and 21 TD passes makes the explosive newcomer an intriguing add.

9. Tim White, Hamilton, $13,900 Salary (14.3 PFP): Let’s all remember the receiver who scored at least 13.6 fantasy points in four straight games before stumbling to just 2.1 FP in Week 11. Keep in mind that Tim White had six catches for 180 yards and a pair of majors last Labour Day.

DEFENCES

1. Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (8.4 PFP): The Roughriders had scored at least five fantasy points in seven straight games before finishing with three in last week’s loss. Expect a solid bounce-back Sunday.

2. Calgary, $9,000 Salary (8.3 PFP): A stingy pass defence and a knack for scoring majors (tied for first with four) make the Stampeders a solid unit to generate fantasy points.

3. Toronto, $8,000 Salary (7 PFP): The Argos are tied with the Stamps with four defensive touchdowns and are third in the league with 20 sacks.