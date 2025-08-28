10 All-CFL candidates on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

Even though it’s not the mathematical midway mark, many look at OK Tire Labour Day Weekend as the league’s pivot point each season.

And as we enter one of the marquee stretches of the 2025 campaign, more individual players have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Knowing that, and as we get set for three great matchups this holiday weekend, we’ve identified ten players positioned nicely for All-CFL nods at the end of the season.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

A couple things to remember. First, this is just one person’s opinion using a few different metrics (counting stats, Professional Football Focus, and the eye test). It’s also not a complete list, but instead a snapshot capturing several different positions. There will be numerous All-CFL calibre players missing as a result.

Finally, we omitted players highlighted in our Monday Morning Quarterback mid-season awards earlier this week. Those players are Bo Levi Mitchell, Jaylon Hutchings, Nathan Rourke, Jermarcus Hardrick, Isaiah Wooden, and Christopher Fortin.

You can assume a good chunk of that group of six will be in line for All-CFL nods, too.

JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS

Despite lots of quality competition, James Butler has definitively been the league’s best tailback in 2025.

After two seasons in Hamilton, Butler returned to the Lions in free agency and has been nothing short of outstanding. Butler leads the league with 868 rushing yards, a 5.7 yards-per-carry average, and eight rushing touchdowns. His one additional touchdown and 245 yards in the passing game is just icing on the cake.

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Canadian sensation Tevaughn Campbell picks it off!

🗓️: Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. @sskroughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/E9DtdTBv3T — CFL (@CFL) August 16, 2025

What a return to the CFL.

After six years south of the border, Scarborough’s Tevaughn Campbell signed with the Riders in February and has been a mainstay in their defensive backfield ever since. Ranked as the league’s number two cornerback by PFF, Campbell has racked up 25 defensive tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown.

DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

With more than 1,600 receiving yards combined and nine total touchdowns the last two seasons, Damonte Coxie is no stranger to Argos fans. But if the rest of the league wasn’t familiar with the insanely athletic Coxie, they sure are now.

Coxie sits second overall with 854 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while his average of 17.8 yards per reception ranks him in the league’s top five.

TYRICE BEVERETTE | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Last year’s East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player is having another stellar campaign.

As versatile as they come, there’s a reason Tyrice Beverette has been PFF’s top ranked linebacker most of the season. He grades high in coverage, pass rushing, and defending the run and leads all linebackers being involved on 627 snaps. Oh, and those counting stats are good too: 42 defensive tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

ADRIAN GREENE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Despite having not played since late July due to injury, Adrian Greene is still tied for the league lead with four interceptions in just seven appearances.

That goes along with 20 defensive tackles and one defensive touchdown in what has been a great first season with the Stampeders. Oh, and to round it all out, Greene remains PFF’s number one ranked cornerback.

KEON HATCHER SR. | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

After having his last two seasons impacted by an Achilles injury, Keon Hatcher Sr. is fully healthy once again and the Lions couldn’t be happier.

Hatcher leads the CFL with 1,009 receiving yards, 93 targets, and 61 receptions to go along with four touchdowns. It’s nice to see Hatcher back to the form we saw from him prior to the injury.

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | DEFENSIVE BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

It’s been a slow build for Stavros Katsantonis from his debut in 2021 to being perhaps the league’s best safety four years later.

The former fourth-round selection is having a career season and has already registered 38 defensive tackles and three interceptions while becoming an absolute rock in Hamilton’s backfield. Katsantonis has also been consistently ranked the league’s top safety by PFF, which remains the case entering Week 13.

ISAAC ADEYEMI-BERGLUND | DEFENSIVE LINE | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

CFL sack leader Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund adds another to his total!

🗓️: Bombers vs @MTLAlouettes is LIVE NOW!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/WOsPZmiQ5O — CFL (@CFL) August 22, 2025

It would be hard not to include the league leader in sacks on this list, wouldn’t it? And with eight of them in 11 games, Dartmouth product Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund now holds that crown.

In his second season with the Als, Adeyemi-Berglund has also recorded 20 defensive tackles and two fumble recoveries.

PATRICK NEUFELD | OFFENSIVE LINE | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

In his 14th CFL campaign, Patrick Neufeld remains a crucial mainstay for the Bombers as they look to make it six straight Grey Cup appearances.

In his familiar spot at right guard, Neufeld has been an important part of a Winnipeg run game that ranks first overall averaging more than 119 rushing yards per game.

CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

While Rourke might be the betting favourite to be Most Outstanding Canadian, don’t count out the year Cameron Judge is having.

Acquired by the Argos in a winter trade with Calgary, Judge’s counting numbers are outstanding. He sits third overall with 60 defensive tackles to go along with three sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown.