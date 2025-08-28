5 Things to Know: Riders, Bombers OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry

Pat Neufeld toils the trenches as an offensive lineman for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. So pedalling tickets and generating hype — customary duties of those in the front office — are not his major priorities in life.

But the 14-year CFL veteran charged right ahead — like he was clearing a lane for tailback Brady Oliveira — when asked to describe Sunday’s Labour Day Classic between Winnipeg and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“It’s the best rivalry in the CFL,” says Neufeld, who should know given his Regina roots and time playing for both teams. “The passion of the fans — they’re both hard-working prairie folk — is second to none. And the atmosphere is incredible.”

Incredible to the point that Neufeld expects to hear little-to-nothing over the deafening roar of 33,000 fans when the Winnipeg offence takes the field Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.

Here are five things to know about the Saskatchewan-Winnipeg rivalry heading into OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» 3 storylines to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» 3 strengths for every team on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» 3 Canadians that need to step up on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» Everything you need to know ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

THE ATMOSPHERE

It’s customary in Saskatchewan for people of all ages — and from all walks of life — to wear Green on Rider game days.

Pop into a beauty salon full of women over 40 getting their nails done, and you’ll see green. The same goes for those waiting in line for groceries, watering the lawn or enjoying a cold beverage on the deck.

But this year — in honour of the 60th anniversary of the Labour Day Classic against Winnipeg — the dutiful residents of Saskatchewan are wearing green all week on request of the team.

There’s even a Roughrider flag flapping in the wind outside Regina’s City Hall. And the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a new exhibit called: Classic Rivals: 60 Labour Day Clashes, featuring artifacts and stories from the rivalry from the first game in 1949 to the present.

The 2025 clash is already a sellout with fans from both provinces driving massive distances — past combines in fields of gold — to witness the action in person at Mosaic.

THE BOMBER COUNTER ATTACK

Don’t discount the impact of the Winnipeg fans who dutifully make their annual pilgrimage west to support a dominant Bomber team that has played in the last five Grey Cups.

The drive from Princess Auto Stadium to Mosaic Stadium takes five hours, 52 minutes (for those obeying the speed limit), so Neufeld knows from experience to expect plenty of blue in the otherwise Green crowd.

The Bombers are boldly encouraging such dissent via billboards in high-traffic areas of the Queen City — including the intersection of Albert Street and Parliament Avenue — that read: Friends don’t let friends wear green. A public service message from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

THE STAKES

Let’s be honest. Both of these teams have known hard times over the years — with lengthy playoff droughts and countless seasons the respective fanbases would rather forget.

But this season, Saskatchewan (8-2) and Winnipeg (6-4) are both legitimate post-season contenders with star players on both sides of the ball.

Both teams have cerebral — and respected — head coaches in Mike O’Shea and Corey Mace. And both teams realize the three games against each other — with Sunday being the first of those three — could mean the difference between a bye to the Western Final or an early end to the season.

“As far as we’re concerned, we’re 1-0,” said Roughrider offensive lineman Logan Ferland, echoing the weekly rally cry in football-mad Saskatchewan. “We’ve done a great job of blocking out the outside noise, whether people think we’re great or they think the opposite. It doesn’t matter to us.”

The Bombers are riding a two-game winning streak. The Riders are coming off only their second loss of the year, a 32-15 defeat courtesy of the Calgary Stampeders.

THE NUMBERS

Over the course of six decades, the Roughriders sport an impressive 38-22 record against their prairie foes in the Labour Day Classic.

The Riders have won 15 of the last 19 Labour Day Classics, but Winnipeg is on a roll with three wins in the last four.

Recent history would suggest Sunday’s game will be a close one with the last three Labour Day Classics decided by just two points.

THE DECIDING FACTOR

The Saskatchewan defence is a force this season with a league-low of 3,397 yards against through 10 outings. The Riders are the best in the land against the pass (2,634 yards against) and the run (just 763 yards against for an average of a paltry 76.3 yards per game).

“I give us a B-plus or a B, “ Saskatchewan defensive lineman Micah Johnson said when asked to grade his team’s performance. “Even when you make plays, even when you make sacks, you’re thinking about the ones you missed. You’re thinking about the mistakes you made.

“There’s so much we can get better at.”

The key to a Saskatchewan victory Sunday? From this vantage point, we think it’s a matter of the defence shutting down Collaros and the vaunted Winnipeg ground attack. (The Bombers lead the league with an average of 119.1 rushing yards per game.)

Stay tuned Sunday to see if the 2025 Labour Day Classic lives up to the hype — and if Neufeld is correct in calling Winnipeg-Saskatchewan the best rivalry in the land.