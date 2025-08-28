6 players to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

Football is a team sport, we know this.

But every so often, one player takes over a game.

With three rivalries on tap for OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, there’s bound to be a standout performer or two somewhere across the country.

Here are six players to keep an eye on this weekend who could do just that.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

BO LEVI MITCHELL | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Just call him Mr. Labour Day.

Bo Levi Mitchell has never lost on Labour Day Weekend, winning all seven contests he’s suited up in while a member of the Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

When the Ticats and Argos met in Week 5, Mitchell threw five touchdowns and no interceptions. With all the weapons at receiver at his disposal, don’t be surprised if he replicates that performance this weekend at Hamilton Stadium.

NICK ARBUCKLE | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Nick Arbuckle has been a man on a mission lately.

Last week, the Argos pivot threw for a career-high 443 yards, his fifth-straight game throwing for over 300. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions over that span. He’ll need to take care of the football again this week, going against a Ticats team that leads the league in interceptions (14) and turnover ratio (+7).

This will be Arbuckle’s second-ever start in a Labour Day Classic, and while he lost his other first contest, look for him to try to break even at Hamilton Stadium this weekend.

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Quarterbacks have known this for the last few seasons: throw near Rolan Milligan Jr. at your own risk.

He’s been one of the most consistent defensive backs in the CFL and more than earned his Most Outstanding Defensive Player award last season.

With picks in his last two games and four total this season, Zach Collaros will need to be aware of where the lockdown DB is at all times this weekend, especially if the Riders get pressure up front. Milligan Jr.’s ballhawking ability will make him a turnover threat on almost every snap as he looks to help Saskatchewan secure a Labour Day Classic win.

WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE LINE | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

If anyone is going to take over a game, it’s going to be Willie Jefferson.

Jefferson has done that before, just take his performance in the 111th Grey Cup or in Week 9 against the Toronto Argonauts. That game against Toronto saw Jefferson record a career-high four knockdowns.

With a CFL-leading 11 knockdowns on his resume, look out for Jefferson’s long reach batting down balls at the line of scrimmage or the big man crashing through offensive linemen to get after the quarterback.

CLARENCE HICKS | DEFENSIVE LINE | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

If the Stampeders want to have success against Cody Fajardo, who is completing a league-best 77.7 per cent of his passes, getting pressure on the quarterback will be strategy No.1.

While defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings has gotten a lot of the attention for his play inside, for good reason, don’t forget his line mate, Clarence Hicks, on the edge. Hicks is fourth in the CFL in pressures (34), according to PFF. He can also get behind the line of scrimmage to make a play, tallying four tackles for loss.

With a pair of sacks last week against the Riders to increase his total to five on the season, keep an eye on Hicks coming off the edge and into the backfield on Monday.

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Justin Rankin has shown just how versatile he is over these last few weeks.

In Week 11 against the Toronto Argonauts, the Elks running back ran for 92 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and showed off his pass-catching abilities, hauling in 87 yards on all five passes thrown his way. Last week Rankin continued to rack up yards, tallying 92 all-purpose (58 through the air) and a rushing major score.

He’s tough to take down as well, forcing 27 missed tackles this season, only James Butler has more.

Look for Rankin to balance out Cody Fajardo’s passing attack with his ability to gain yards through the air or on the ground in this weekend’s Battle of Alberta.