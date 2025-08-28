Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca
TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend has arrived and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Zach Collaros is 7-1 in LDC (3-0 with Hamilton, 1-0 with Saskatchewan and 3-1 in Winnipeg) and 13-5 overall against the Roughriders.
- KeeSean Johnson’s last two games: 12 catches, 229 yards, 19.1 yards per reception.
- In the first game between the two teams, Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 322 yards, five touchdown passes with Kenny Lawler recording 207 yards.
- The LDC between Calgary and Edmonton is tied 31-31-1.
- Cody Fajardo is 1-2 in LDC starts; this will be his first Alberta LDC. Fajardo leads the league with a 77.7 completion percentage.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Labour Day Weekend below:
OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND
» 3 storylines to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend
» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who is the new No. 1?
» More OK Tire Labour Day Weekend insights and analysis
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
|Game Notes
|Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
|Coming Soon
|Toronto at Hamilton
|Coming Soon
|Edmonton at Calgary
|Coming Soon
BEYOND THE MARKER
(Team | Week 1-6 | Week 7-12)
- Montreal | 3-2 | 2-4
- Ottawa | 1-5 | 2-3
- Toronto | 1-4 | 2-4
- Hamilton | 3-2 | 3-2
- Winnipeg | 3-1 | 3-3
- Saskatchewan | 4-1 | 4-1
- Calgary | 4-1 | 3-2
- Edmonton | 1-4 | 3-2
- BC | 3-3 | 2-3
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Games are averaging 54 points per game this season – 6 per cent increase YOY
- There have been 32 return TDs this season – 80 per cent YOY
- 100.3 passer rating is the highest in league history
- In 2025, there have been 247 BIG plays – 13 per cent increase YOY
WPG (6-4) at SSK (8-2)
- Saskatchewan leads the LDC series 38-22.
- Saskatchewan has taken 15 of the past 19 editions of the LDC, but Winnipeg has won three of the last four.
- Each of the last three editions of the LDC have been decided by two points.
- This will be the first of three meetings this season between the two rivals.
- Winnipeg leads the league’s top rushing offence (119.1 yards per game) while Saskatchewan counters with league-leading rush defence (76.3 yards per game).
- Winnipeg has a league-low 61.1 per cent opponent completion percentage.
- Zach Collaros is 7-1 in LDC (3-0 with Hamilton, 1-0 with Saskatchewan and 3-1 in Winnipeg) and 13-5 overall against the Roughriders.
- Collaros needs 259 passing yards to reach 35,000 in his career, which would move him past Micheal Reilly (34,805) and Dieter Brock (34,830) for 15th all-time.
- Brady Oliveira needs 133 rushing yards to reach 5,000 in his career – a milestone only six other Bombers have reached.
- Saskatchewan leads the league with 28 sacks.
- Trevor Harris has played in four LDCs (1-1 with Edmonton and 0-1 with Toronto and Saskatchewan). He is 4-10 against Winnipeg in his career.
- Harris is two TD passes shy of becoming the 15th player to reach 200 in his career; needs 188 yards to pass Kent Austin (36,030) for 13th all-time.
- KeeSean Johnson’s last two games: 12 catches, 229 yards, 19.1 yards per reception.
TOR (3-8) at HAM (6-4)
- Week 5: HAM 51 – TOR 38
- Hamilton leads the LDC 37-15-1.
- This will be the 11th LDC game at Hamilton Stadium; Ticats are 8-2.
- The two teams lead the league in points scored: Hamilton (30.0) and Toronto (29.9).
- Both teams average more than 300 passing yards a game; Toronto (319) and Hamilton (307.3).
- The Argos are 2-0 this season when rushing for 100+ yards. They average a league-low 52.9 yards per game this season.
- Ryan Dinwiddie is 2-2 as a head coach in LDCs; Scott Milanovich is 2-3.
- Nick Arbuckle will make his second LDC start (0-1). He passed for a career-high 433 yards last week and has thrown for 300+ yards in five straight games and seven this season. He is a career 1-4 against Hamilton.
- Toronto’s Wynton McManis has 13 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble across his last three games.
- Jake Herslow has scored at least one TD in three straight games. Last week, he recorded five receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
- Hamilton is coming off a bye and has won their last four games following a bye.
- Tiger-cats are 4-0 this year versus East Division foes.
- In the first game between the two teams, Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 322 yards, five touchdown passes with Kenny Lawler recording 207 yards.
- Lawler needs 47 yards for 5,000 in his career.
- Mitchell is a perfect 7-0 in LDCs, averaging 289 yards per game. He needs three TD passes for 250 in his career – a mark achieved by only 11 players in the league.
- Kyler Fisher entered his last game with five career tackles; before posting a career-high 12-tackle performance in Saskatchewan.
EDM (4-6) at CGY (7-3)
- The LDC is tied 31-31-1.
- Calgary has won ten of the last 12 LDCs.
- The Stampeders are hosting the LDC for the 60th time. Since 1949, the two teams have met every year, except 1981.
- Both teams have recorded 30 BIG plays this season – tied for third in the league.
- Calgary leads the league with only 11 sacks allowed; Edmonton is last with 29.
- Mark Kilam will make his LDC debut as head coach; Dave Dickenson is 6-2.
- Edmonton is riding a three-game winning streak. Their last four-game win streak came in 2017.
- Edmonton in their last three games have allowed an average of 20.6 points per game.
- Cody Fajardo is 1-2 in LDC starts; this will be his first Alberta LDC. Fajardo leads the league with a 77.7 completion percentage.
- Calgary is 5-0 against their Western rivals.
- Calgary averages the second-most rushing yards per game (118.2).
- In his ninth season and 68 starts, Vernon Adams’ will make his first LDC start. He is 6-1 against Edmonton in his career.
- Dedrick Mills needs 78 rushing yards to reach 3,000 in his career. He is averaging 73.8 rushing yards per game this season.