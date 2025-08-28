Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

TORONTO — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend has arrived and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Zach Collaros is 7-1 in LDC (3-0 with Hamilton, 1-0 with Saskatchewan and 3-1 in Winnipeg) and 13-5 overall against the Roughriders.

KeeSean Johnson’s last two games: 12 catches, 229 yards, 19.1 yards per reception.

In the first game between the two teams, Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 322 yards, five touchdown passes with Kenny Lawler recording 207 yards.

The LDC between Calgary and Edmonton is tied 31-31-1.

Cody Fajardo is 1-2 in LDC starts; this will be his first Alberta LDC. Fajardo leads the league with a 77.7 completion percentage.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Labour Day Weekend below:

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

BEYOND THE MARKER

​(Team | Week 1-6 | Week 7-12)

Montreal | 3-2 | 2-4

Ottawa | 1-5 | 2-3

Toronto | 1-4 | 2-4

Hamilton | 3-2 | 3-2

Winnipeg | 3-1 | 3-3

Saskatchewan | 4-1 | 4-1

Calgary | 4-1 | 3-2

Edmonton | 1-4 | 3-2

BC | 3-3 | 2-3

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Games are averaging 54 points per game this season – 6 per cent increase YOY

There have been 32 return TDs this season – 80 per cent YOY

100.3 passer rating is the highest in league history

In 2025, there have been 247 BIG plays – 13 per cent increase YOY

WPG (6-4) at SSK (8-2)

Saskatchewan leads the LDC series 38-22.

Saskatchewan has taken 15 of the past 19 editions of the LDC, but Winnipeg has won three of the last four.

Each of the last three editions of the LDC have been decided by two points.

This will be the first of three meetings this season between the two rivals.

Winnipeg leads the league’s top rushing offence (119.1 yards per game) while Saskatchewan counters with league-leading rush defence (76.3 yards per game).

Winnipeg has a league-low 61.1 per cent opponent completion percentage.

Zach Collaros is 7-1 in LDC (3-0 with Hamilton, 1-0 with Saskatchewan and 3-1 in Winnipeg) and 13-5 overall against the Roughriders.

Collaros needs 259 passing yards to reach 35,000 in his career, which would move him past Micheal Reilly (34,805) and Dieter Brock (34,830) for 15th all-time.

Brady Oliveira needs 133 rushing yards to reach 5,000 in his career – a milestone only six other Bombers have reached.

Saskatchewan leads the league with 28 sacks.

Trevor Harris has played in four LDCs (1-1 with Edmonton and 0-1 with Toronto and Saskatchewan). He is 4-10 against Winnipeg in his career.

Harris is two TD passes shy of becoming the 15th player to reach 200 in his career; needs 188 yards to pass Kent Austin (36,030) for 13th all-time.

KeeSean Johnson’s last two games: 12 catches, 229 yards, 19.1 yards per reception.

TOR (3-8) at HAM (6-4)

Week 5: HAM 51 – TOR 38

Hamilton leads the LDC 37-15-1.

This will be the 11th LDC game at Hamilton Stadium; Ticats are 8-2.

The two teams lead the league in points scored: Hamilton (30.0) and Toronto (29.9).

Both teams average more than 300 passing yards a game; Toronto (319) and Hamilton (307.3).

The Argos are 2-0 this season when rushing for 100+ yards. They average a league-low 52.9 yards per game this season.

Ryan Dinwiddie is 2-2 as a head coach in LDCs; Scott Milanovich is 2-3.

Nick Arbuckle will make his second LDC start (0-1). He passed for a career-high 433 yards last week and has thrown for 300+ yards in five straight games and seven this season. He is a career 1-4 against Hamilton.

Toronto’s Wynton McManis has 13 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble across his last three games.

Jake Herslow has scored at least one TD in three straight games. Last week, he recorded five receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Hamilton is coming off a bye and has won their last four games following a bye.

Tiger-cats are 4-0 this year versus East Division foes.

In the first game between the two teams, Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 322 yards, five touchdown passes with Kenny Lawler recording 207 yards.

Lawler needs 47 yards for 5,000 in his career.

Mitchell is a perfect 7-0 in LDCs, averaging 289 yards per game. He needs three TD passes for 250 in his career – a mark achieved by only 11 players in the league.

Kyler Fisher entered his last game with five career tackles; before posting a career-high 12-tackle performance in Saskatchewan.

EDM (4-6) at CGY (7-3)