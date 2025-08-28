Lions sign American DL Levi Bell

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday the signing of American defensive lineman Levi Bell.

After a 2023 stint with the UFL Michigan Panthers, the native of Cedar Park, Texas appeared in training camp and pre-season with the Seattle Seahawks, registering 10 tackles and one sack before spending the rest of that season on the practice squad.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

» 3 storylines to watch on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who is the new No. 1?

» More OK Tire Labour Day Weekend insights and analysis

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Bell then had a 2024 training camp with the Indianapolis Colts before being released as part of the team’s final roster cuts.

Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: “Adding a player like Levi gives us another weapon on defence. Not only is he an excellent pass rusher with a terrific motor, but he’s the kind of player we want in our locker room and in the community. We expect him to contribute right away.”

Bell attended the College of Idaho (NAIA) in 2018 and Tyler Junior College in 2019 before a two-year stint at Louisiana Tech, where he recorded 27 total tackles (14 solo, 13 assisted), four sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

He moved to Texas State-San Marcos for his senior season in 2022, earning All-Sun Belt Second Team and PFF All-Sun Belt First Team after notching 66 total tackles (26 solo, 40 assisted), 13.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and seven hurries across 12 games. Rated the third-best defensive player in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.