5 Things to Know: Argos, Ticats OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry

When does summer officially come to an end? Technically, it’s September 22, the autumnal equinox. But since I have no idea what that actually means, we need to find another marker. The classic one is the first day of school or, for many, when it’s too cold to swim in the lake.

For me, it’s when the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto is wrapping up just as the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are about to kick off on Labour Day. With the unofficial start to autumn between these East Division foes just a couple of days away, here are five things you need to know about OK Tire Labour Day Weekend’s past and the game coming up Monday afternoon.

NICK ARBUCKLE VERSUS BO LEVI MITCHELL

The quarterback conversation is the obvious place to start, for good reason. There are just so many different ways to attack this storyline.

Nick Arbuckle leads the league in two major statistical categories: passing yards and “yeah buts.” 2025 has been a revelation for the 2024 Grey Cup MVP. He’s gone from turnover-prone at the start of the year to being on an absolute heater, averaging over 300 yards in his last five games while throwing just two interceptions compared to 11 touchdowns.

The issue, which isn’t a fair one, is perception. He doesn’t have the pedigree of his Monday counterpart. His history isn’t filled with All-CFL nominations or 4,000-yard passing seasons. Every week he’s either winning you your fantasy pool or getting glowing reviews from Pro Football Focus for his big-time throws, yet there’s still a reluctance to fully praise him because of what he hasn’t done in the past.

On the other side is Bo Levi Mitchell, a quarterback with one of the most impressive résumés in the CFL, who ironically is chasing the same thing Arbuckle accomplished last year: winning the final game of the season. Putting the past aside to focus on the present, who isn’t excited to see an angry Mitchell, hungry to bounce back after a tough outing against the Saskatchewan Roughriders?

HISTORY TIDBIT #1: THIS GAME HAS ALWAYS BEEN KIND TO THE TIGER-CATS

I could go on a deep dive about why Hamilton holds a 36-15-1 record in this matchup, but even I have a word limit (and I often feel sympathy for my editor). So, I’ll just focus on one game.

In 2017, Hamilton was 0-8 going into Labour Day. Kent Austin had resigned as head coach, with June Jones taking over. Zach Collaros wasn’t getting it done, so Jones turned to Jeremiah Masoli, who had just 27 pass attempts that season up to that point.

The Argonauts weren’t exactly dominant at 4-6, but with Ricky Ray under centre and facing a wounded Tabbies squad that had changed both coach and quarterback, this looked like an easy win for Toronto.

Nope. Hamilton won 24-22. Ray threw for 325 yards, but it wasn’t enough as a late C.J. Gable touchdown sealed the victory.

Two other quick notes:

Future Tiger-Cat kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, then with the Argonauts, missed a 37-yard field goal that would have tied the game.

This was the beginning of the Brandon (Speedy) Banks era, as Jones elevated him to full-time receiver. His 64-yard touchdown was a preview of the next three years of his career.

MATCHUP TO KEEP AN EYE ON: TORONTO PASS RUSH VS. HAMILTON’S OFFENSIVE LINE

Hamilton’s offensive line uncharacteristically gave up six sacks last week to the Roughriders, a shocking number considering how well they’d played most of the season.

Despite this being a down year for the Argonauts’ defence, they still rank third in quarterback takedowns. Mitchell just torched Ryan Dinwiddie’s defence the last time these teams met. If Toronto wants a critical road victory, they’ll need to replicate what Saskatchewan did.

HISTORY TIDBIT #2: THE TIE

Did you notice the “1” at the end of Hamilton’s all-time record of 36-15-1? That lone tie came in 2004, a 30-30 thriller.

The game was the opposite of what we expect this Monday. On a windy day, Hamilton’s Troy Davis set a Tiger-Cats single-game record with 233 rushing yards. The Argonauts countered with 119 yards on the ground from John Avery, while quarterback Michael Bishop carried the ball a whopping 20 times.

It came down to overtime, with Toronto trailing by a touchdown. After several failed plunges at the goal line, Bishop smartly ran right on 3rd down to score the game-tying major.

My only quibble? Why didn’t Toronto go for the two-point conversion and the win with no time left? It’s hard to question one of the greatest winners in Toronto sports history, but … coach Pinball Clemons, you were one of the most exciting players in CFL history. Why go conservative with the extra point in that moment?

THIS GAME SHOULD BE BONKERS

Expect this matchup to be both a fantasy football bonanza and must-watch TV.

The last time these teams met, there were 89 total points. Kenny Lawler had 207 yards and three scores. Both Janarion Grant and Isaiah Wooden had return touchdowns. Kevin Mital went over 100 yards and added a major for Toronto.

Oh, and Arbuckle put up 339 yards and two touchdowns, yet he was overshadowed by Mitchell’s ridiculous stat line: five touchdowns, four incompletions, and 332 yards.

Adding to this bouillabaisse of fun: Damonte Coxie could be back, Jake Herslow is fresh off torching the BC Lions’ secondary, and Hamilton has three receivers in the top 13 in league receiving yards.