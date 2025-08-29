5 Things to Know: Stamps, Elks OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rivalry

Ahh yes, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend is here, and whether you’re sitting at a CFL stadium watching practice or thousands of kilometres away from your favourite team, this week just feels different. I’m not sure how we’re already at Week 13 of the CFL season, but I know it’s about to be an epic three-game slate.

This article focuses specifically on the iconic Alberta clash between Edmonton and Calgary. Two teams with very different backstories to the start of 2025 — but none of that matters once we reach their Monday showdown. Here are my five favourite notes on the impending throwdown.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

TIED?!

No, I’m not talking about Calgary having an abnormally high rate of ties relative to the rest of the CFL. The Calgary–Edmonton Labour Day Classic is somehow tied 31-31-1, according to the invaluable CFL Stats crew. That shows the type of parity and high level of competition you need in order to truly make Labour Day a classic.

With one recent caveat: Calgary has won ten of the last twelve. But in the post-pandemic era, it’s once again tied at 2-2. Time to settle the score and the five-game set since 2021 — in a matchup where both teams come in with dramatically different cultures, surroundings, and experiences than they had a year ago, after an off-season of upheaval and evolution for both.

ALL HAIL KING JULIEN

The Return 👀 Record setting punter Jake Julien returns to the Elks FULL DETAILS | https://t.co/usqocpKuzT#GoElks x @PlayAlbertaCA pic.twitter.com/VLQGJgl9TC — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) August 27, 2025

Punter Jake Julien didn’t just return to the place he’s called home for the last two seasons, he signed through 2027 to stay put. The Barrie, Ontario, native was released at the end of last season to chase his NFL dream but comes back to the Green & Gold with quite the résumé after setting the CFL all-time record for punting average at 54.0 yards in 2024 while being named to the All-CFL team.

In 2024, Julien recorded five games with punts of 70 yards or more, and that kind of field-position flip could have major implications in a tightly contested rivalry game.

SICKEST QB IN THE GAME?

We all know Vernon Adams Jr. has long had one of the most interesting skill sets in the CFL and the type of open-field elusiveness that can make defenders sick in the film room. But it appears VA is up against his own body leading into this week. Adams Jr. reportedly had to miss practice Wednesday due to a flu-like bug that’s gotten into his system. While the team is still in communication and sending him information to help prepare for Monday, the hope is he doesn’t miss any more practice — every rep counts going into a week like this. The veteran didn’t show up on the injury report as the official week of practice began for the Stamps on Thursday, a good sign that the veteran quarterback will be just fine.

It’s worth noting that VA is in his ninth season with 68 CFL starts under his belt, but this would be his first-ever Labour Day Classic start.

LONG BALLS ON THE LONG WEEKEND?

If you like explosive plays, then Labour Day Monday is for you. Hamilton and Toronto will undoubtedly push the ball downfield to kick things off, but both Edmonton and Calgary have notched 30 big plays this season, tied for third in the league.

The key here could be protection allowing for downfield shots — and Calgary has a distinct advantage, leading the league with only 11 sacks allowed, while Edmonton sits last with 29 quarterback takedowns given up.

FRESH FACES, CFL VETERANS

While the Stampeders are hosting the Labour Day Classic for the 60th time, there are a pair of Elks making their Alberta duel debut in unique ways. Mark Kilam spent many years in Calgary experiencing the red side of this rivalry but now makes his Labour Day head-coaching debut for Edmonton after moving his family north. Meanwhile, Cody Fajardo starts at quarterback for the Elks — also his first in the Alberta matchup.

Fajardo is 1-2 in career Labour Day Classic starts and currently leads the CFL with a 77.7 per cent completion rate, an apparent ode to the Ricky Ray days of Edmonton Labour Day efforts.