Stamps, Elks share nice things about OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rival

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks close out OK Tire Labour Day Weekend on Monday with yet another storied rivalry.

The Battle of Alberta on Labour Day is always must-see TV, but this season it’s “there’s-no-way-you-are-going-to-miss-it TV” as both teams are red-hot heading into the game. The Stamps are just two points back for first in the West Division and have won two straight, while the Elks are riding a three-game streak after starting the season 1-6.

Add to that the fact that Canadian talent abounds on both squads and you have something very, very special.

As we show our appreciation for the game, we asked players to show their appreciation for their rival ahead of the kickoff on Monday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can watch on TSN. U.S. audiences can catch the game on CBS Sports Network and International fans can watch on CFL+.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

JALEN PHILPOT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Jalen Philpot is a Calgary fan through and through. The receiver played his college ball with the Dinos in Calgary, carrying a dislike for their provincial rivals the Alberta Golden Bears.

That dislike apparently carried on towards the Elks as Philpot began his professional journey with the Stampeders.

“That’s hard because, obviously, going to the University of Calgary, I was not an Alberta Golden Bears fan at all,” said Philpot.

The pass-catcher did find a way to sneak in something positive without actually having to betray his deep Red and White allegiance.

“That one is tough. But, (head coach) Mark Kilam him there. That was our old special teams coordinator. I love Kilam. He’s an awesome guy. They have got a cool head coach. That’s what I’ll say nice about them.”

REGGIE BEGELTON | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Reggie Begelton, meanwhile, is in his eighth season with the Stampeders, battling Edmonton for nearly a decade. He, too, used some gymnastics – this time grammatical – to say something nice about them.

“I like how they tried to include everybody by putting the ‘s’ at the end of Elks,” said a smiling Begelton, who won’t play on Monday due to an injury sustained earlier this season.

“While I don’t know if that’s the proper way to say elk in plural, I’m glad they’re thinking about community.”

KURLEIGH GITTENS JR. | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. is going into his second year in this rivalry. One year of playing at McMahon Stadium already brought him good memories as Gittens Jr. had his second best game of the season by catching seven passes for 115 yards and helping his team to a 35-20 win.

Something nice about the Stamps, though?

“I don’t know. I can’t really,” said the receiver.

How about their fans?

“Last year was my first year experiencing being over there It’s in Calgary,” added Gittens Jr. “I guess they have got a good fan base. Let’s just say that when it comes to Labour Day, the energy was there, and the fans really showed out.”

TYRELL FORD | DEFENSIVE BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Tyrell Ford is the only one of the four that is in his first year in this rivalry, signing with the Elks in the off-season.

That means the defensive back didn’t have much to say – nice or otherwise – about his rival, rather hoping his play on the field does all the talking.

“Uhh, they are the Stamps,” said Ford.