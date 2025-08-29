Ticats, Argos share nice things about OK Tire Labour Day Weekend rival

TORONTO — There are few rivalries in the CFL that match the intensity of the Toronto Argonauts-Hamilton Tiger-Cats one.

That means that when the Argos drive down the QEW to face the Tiger-Cats on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, things can get pretty spicy.

Fans and players alike struggle to sympathize with their rivals, but there’s always that friendly Rocky Balboa-Apollo Creed respect between them. Or is there?

CFL.ca talked to players on both sides to get their perspective ahead of their matchup on September 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Canadians can catch the game on TSN. U.S. fans can tune into CBS Sports Network and International audiences can watch on CFL+.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Wynton McManis is on his fourth season with the Argos, but was out for last year’s Labour Day classic against the Ticats, when the Tabbies walked away with a 31-28 win. Asked to say one nice thing about the ‘Cats, McManis politely offered the following snippet.

“They did a great job showing up to the game on time,” said the veteran with a smile on his face.

We’ll take that.

DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Damonte Coxie has also been a part of a few battles against the Ticats, including last year’s game when he caught six passes for 67 yards.

All these years of back-and-forth led Coxie to appreciate Hamilton, especially their dedicated fan base that always creates a great atmosphere on Labour Day.

“They are die hard fans,” said Coxie. “That’s what I could tell. Really die hard (fans). It makes them play different, and that’s why I like Hamilton too, because the fans get behind their players. It’s hard not to go out there and go hard for somebody when the stand is cheering, going crazy for you. That’s why our games are always so good, because our fans are into it, and we get into it. It’s not just us playing. It makes the heat of the moment even better.”

BO LEVI MITCHELL | QUARTERBACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

On the other side of the rivalry, Bo Levi Mitchell played – and won – his first Labour Day classic against the Argos in 2024, completing 20 of 30 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. The pivot missed the 2023 matchup with an injury and is already looking forward to his second round against the Boatmen.

“The Argos have a great history and and they have got some good looking uniforms every now and then,” said the quarterback.

“But, yeah, see them on Labour Day.”

TIM WHITE | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Tim White meanwhile has known nothing but Black and Gold throughout his entire CFL career. That means several heated battles against the Double Blue, which in turn prompted the shortest answer to the “say something nice about your rival” question.

“I don’t have anything,” said White.

“Nothing at all?” asked CFL.ca

Silence.

See you on Labour Day indeed.