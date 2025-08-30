3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Saskatchewan on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

REGINA — With the West Division standings tightening, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a crucial contest to open OK Tire Labour Day Weekend action.

Winnipeg has won consecutive games, most recently downing the Montreal Alouettes in Week 12.

Saskatchewan is coming off a loss for just the second time this season, falling to Calgary a week ago.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Sunday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA’S OFFENSIVE VERSATILITY

Running back Brady Oliveira put the Blue Bombers on his back against the Als, rushing for 137 yards and a touchdown, while pulling down a team-high 73 yards through the air. Squaring off against a Roughriders defence that’s tops in net yards allowed after 12 weeks, Oliveira should be busy.

2. ANOTHER STRONG START FROM THE DEFENCE

Winnipeg has allowed just three first-quarter points in its past three games. Going on the road to Mosaic Stadium is tough enough, let alone on Labour Day weekend, so keeping their opponent’s offence at bay early will go a long way in settling the game down.

3. PASS DEFENCE

Riders quarterback Trevor Harris owns a 74.6 per cent completion percentage, third-best in the CFL behind Bombers’ pivot Zach Collaros and the Elks’ Cody Fajardo. Winnipeg, however, possesses a pass defence that’s the best in the league at limiting completions, with defensive lineman Willie Jefferson’s 11 pass knockdowns and defensive back Evan Holm’s four interceptions a big reason why.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. RAMP UP THE PRESSURE

Oliveira’s impact — combined with Collaros’ ability to steer an offence down the field on any given drive — has the potential to give the Riders’ defence fits. Keeping them contained starts up front, and there’s been few better at applying pressure than defensive linemen Micah Johnson and Shane Ray, who have five sacks each. They’ve also helped their team to a league-best 76.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

2. GET THE CROWD GOING

Few things get a fanbase as passionate as the Riders’ faithful amped up like a big play. Keep an eye out for receiver KeeSean Johnson, as he leads the team with 794 yards, and wideout Dohnte Meyers, who has six touchdown catches, to spark the offence.

3. FULL 60

A fast start is one thing, carrying it over 60 minutes is another. The Riders were held off the scoreboard in the second half against Calgary. That’s certainly not a recipe for success, but Harris and running back AJ Ouellette have helped head coach Corey Mace’s squad to an impressive 31:57 time of possession. It all comes down to execution when opportunities present themselves.

NEED TO KNOW: