3 keys to victory for Edmonton, Calgary on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

CALGARY — The surging Edmonton Elks are staring down a date with the rival Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium to close out OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Edmonton has reeled off three wins in a row, including a 30-20 victory over Ottawa in Week 12.

Calgary is coming off its second win over Saskatchewan.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Monday’s 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

EDMONTON ELKS

1. NAVIGATING A DIFFICULT DEFENCE

Calgary has given up a league-low 207 points this season ahead of this week, and has ridden its defence to much of its success. Edmonton, on the other hand, has scored a league low 241 points. It’s a defence that will put Cody Fajardo’s 77.7 completion percentage to the test.

2. THE JUNIORS

It’s been a team approach in the pass game for Edmonton, as they don’t have a receiver in the top 15 in receiving yards. Kurleigh Gittens Jr. caught all six passes for a team-best 71 yards against Ottawa, and Steven Dunbar Jr. leads them with 511 on the season. Both will need to step up to create offence against the Stamps’ secondary.

3. FIGURING OUT THE DIVISION

It may be more of a narrative than an on-field issue, but the Elks have yet to pick up a win against a divisional opponent, going 0-4 versus West Division teams on the season. If they hope to climb the standings, that will have to change, and what better place to start than on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend against their provincial rival?

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. FRUSTRATE CODY FAJARDO

A high completion percentage isn’t likely to intimidate a Stampeders secondary that held Riders quarterback Trevor Harris to 15 completions and 205 yards. Defensive backs Sheldon Arnold II and Godfrey Onyeka had an interception last week and look to build on their performances Monday evening.

2. DOMINATE THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

The Stamps front’s play at the line of scrimmage will be important. Calgary has 20 sacks on the season, with four of them coming a week ago. Defensive linemen Clarence Hicks, Shaun Peterson Jr., and Justin Sambu will be focused on making sure Fajardo is uncomfortable when going through his reads.

3. VERNON ADAMS JR.’S OPPORTUNITIES

Be ready, Damien Alford, Clark Barnes and Jalen Philpot. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is trying to erase a two-interception game against the Riders from his mind and will have the chance to do it against an Elks defence giving up a league-worst 312.4 yards per game.

