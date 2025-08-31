3 keys to victory for Toronto, Hamilton on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend

HAMILTON — OK Tire Labour Day Weekend would not be complete without a showdown between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The stage is set for Hamilton Stadium to play host to the annual rivalry game on Monday afternoon.

Toronto is trying to build momentum following a win over the BC Lions in Week 12.

Hamilton was on a bye last week.

Here’s three keys to victory for each team ahead of Monday’s 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. HOW ABOUT SPENCER BROWN

For 12 weeks, the Argonauts have searched for an answer to their struggling run game, and — dare one say — they may have found it? Rookie running back Spencer Brown rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown in the team’s win over the Lions last week, and head coach Ryan Dinwiddie would love more of the same.

2. STAY ON THE GAS

This game has the makings of an offensive showcase, with the Argos and Ticats having scored 329 and 300 points this season, respectively. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle is coming off a game in which he threw for 443 yards and three touchdowns. Receivers Jake Herslow and Dejon Brissett pulled down 267 of them and give the Argos’ pivot options aside from star Damonte Coxie. The return of last year’s rookie sensation Makai Polk also gives Arbuckle yet another option in the passing game.

3. EYES ON KENNY LAWLER

When Hamilton won the first game between these two this season, 51-38 back in Week 5, receiver Kenny Lawler hauled in 207 yards and three touchdowns. While quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has plenty of options, it’s Lawler he looks to first. But Dinwiddie’s team can feel good about having a pass defence led by Tarvarus McFadden and Benjie Franklin, who have helped hold opposing offences to 271.1 passing yards per game.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. STARTS IN THE SECONDARY

Hamilton was tied for the league lead with 41 pass knockdowns entering play this week. Defensive backs Destin Talbert and Jonathan Moxey are tops on the team with eight and seven apiece. On Monday, their focus shifts to limiting the damage caused by Brissett, Coxie, and Herslow.

2. BO LEVI MITCHELL BOUNCE BACK

When Mitchell threw for 201 yards and was intercepted twice against Saskatchewan in Week 11, it was a rare blip on his resume this season. Regardless, a return to form is needed, and he’ll rely on Lawler, Kiondré Smith and Tim White to help him out.

3. WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE

In a game where possession of the football is crucial, taking care of it is essential. Hamilton led the league with a plus seven turnover differential after Week 12 and will look to capitalise on any mistakes while limiting their own.

