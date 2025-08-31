3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over Winnipeg

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders played complementary football in their OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

They scored on two turnovers, with AJ Ouellette and Mario Anderson cashing in on a pair of forced fumble/fumble recovery plays.

Malik Carney was a standout in the win that improved the Riders to 9-2, as was the Roughriders’ defensive line that tallied five quarterback takedowns.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

2 – TURNOVERS THAT LED TO TOUCHDOWNS

The Rider defence had two key turnovers that their offence cashed in on with points.

Malik Carney, who had a stellar outing on Sunday but more on him later, knocked the ball loose from Zach Collaros and recovered it himself in the second quarter. That turnover led to AJ Ouellette’s touchdown, the first points for the home team of the day.

The second turnover was courtesy of A.J. Allen and Jameer Thurman, who teamed up for a second forced fumble/fumble recovery play. Mario Anderson scored six points after that one, and along with a completed convert, the Riders had a a two-score lead in the fourth.

5 – SACKS ON ZACH COLLAROS

Coming into Sunday’s Labour Day Classic, the Riders had tallied a league-leading 28 sacks. They kept things going at Mosaic Stadium, adding five more to their total in their win over the Bombers.

Carney had pair, while Ali Saad, Jameer Thurman, and Micah Johnson all had one of their own on Collaros.

8 – MALIK CARNEY DEFENSIVE PLAYS

Sometimes a single player takes over a game and in this contest between the Riders and Bombers, it was Malik Carney.

Carney was seemingly unstoppable on Sunday, tallying a forced fumble, fumble recovery, two sacks, a tackle for loss, and three total tackles.