3 stats that defined Calgary’s OK Tire Labour Day Weekend win over Edmonton

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders played an efficient game to capture their eighth win of the season at McMahon Stadium on Monday.

The Red and White didn’t allow a single sack, didn’t commit a turnover and kept the Elks out of the end zone the entire game.

If that doesn’t explain Calgary’s three-possession win over the Elks, CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined the final game of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND

0 – SACKS ALLOWED

Calgary’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all game, opening up running lanes and keeping quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. clean all game.

The pivot wasn’t sacked a single time, while running back Dedrick Mills finished with 106 rushing yards on 17 carries. That kind of physicality allowed the Stamps to play a clean game and play with a lead all afternoon, leading to the next stats on this list.

0 – TURNOVERS

This one is a direct product of the previous stat. Calgary’s dominance upfront allowed Adams Jr. to play a safe game, throwing only 23 passes and finishing with his lowest yardage of the season.

The fact that the Stamps were able to win by 21 points without having to rely on their quarterback’ heroics is a great sign going forward for Calgary.

0 – TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED

The Elks scored seven points on two field goals and a single and were unable to break the plane of goal against the Stamps.

This is especially significant given the fact that Edmonton had scored 58 points combined in their last two games, highlighting Calgary’s defensive effort on Labour Day.

The hosts also gained four sacks by four different players (Folarin Orimolade, Jacob Roberts, Clarence Hicks and Jaylon Hutchings) while forcing three total turnovers.

BONUS STAT

Returner/receiver Erik Brooks scored his first career return major on an 86-yard punt return to give the Stamps breathing room in the third quarter and all but seal away the game.